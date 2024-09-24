For the First Time in the Middle East

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) is proud to host the 17th edition of the International Coastal Symposium (ICS) from September 24 to 27, 2024, at the Sheraton Grand Resort & Convention Hotel. For the first time in its 34-year history, ICS will be held in the Middle East, marking a significant milestone for coastal research and scientific collaboration in the region.

Under the theme "Coastlines under Global Change," ICS 2024 had its inaugural today and will bring together top coastal scientists, engineers, researchers, and policymakers from across the globe. The symposium, sponsored by the Ministry of Transport and Seashore, with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change as the sustainability partner, the Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council (QRDI) as the strategic partner, and Visit Qatar as the destination partner, will serve as a platform for exchanging groundbreaking research and innovative solutions to the critical challenges facing coastal areas worldwide, including sea-level rise, coastal erosion, and climate change. The keynote speakers for the event bring a wealth of expertise in marine science, coastal engineering, and environmental protection. Prof. Dr. Tarmo Soomere, President of the Estonian Academy of Sciences, is renowned for his work in wave climate analysis and coastal protection, having received multiple prestigious awards, including the Baltic Assembly Prize for Science. Prof. Jean Taylor Ellis of the University of South Carolina is a leader in coastal management and policy, recognized for her innovative research in dune recovery and sediment transport. Prof. John MK Wong, Marine Environment Advisor to Qatar’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, has made significant contributions to marine conservation, particularly in the Arabian Gulf, and Prof. Lambros Kaiktsis, Head of Marine Engineering at UDST, specializes in computational fluid dynamics, with an impressive record of research and industry collaboration in marine engineering. These distinguished speakers are at the forefront of their fields, advancing scientific knowledge and influencing policy globally.

ICS 2024 will focus on key topics such as coastal management, policy and planning, marine and coastal engineering, the impacts of climate change on coastal ecosystems, sustainable tourism in coastal areas, decarbonization of the marine industry, and coastal evolution and shoreline change. These discussions aim to inspire new ideas and solutions for the sustainable development and protection of coastal environments.

In his speech during the inaugural session, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, said: “Coastal life is deeply woven into our Qatari history, culture, and environment. Recognizing the vital role that coastal areas play in supporting the nation’s economy through their rich diversity, it is fitting that we dedicate this symposium to our homeland, often referred to as the Pearl of the Arabian Peninsula. This gathering brings together esteemed local and international experts and researchers in an active academic setting. In alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Integrated Coastal Zone Management Plan, today’s discussions will focus on key issues that highlight the essential contributions of coastal environments to our economic and social systems while exploring the solutions and technologies necessary to ensure their sustainability. We hope this symposium fosters valuable exchanges, dialogue, and collaboration aimed at protecting and sustaining the rich diversity of our coasts. We also encourage you to explore Qatar’s coastline, which spans over 560 kilometers and represents a cherished heritage we are committed to preserving.”

Dr. Chris Makowski, President and Senior Advisor International Coastal Symposium (ICS), commented on the event: “The ICS has matured over the past years and now attracts researchers from all different regions of the world in a wide variety of fields. We are all gathered here at the ICS2024 in Doha, Qatar, to collectively share in the latest coastal studies being conducted today. This is an historic meeting, as it will be the first one to officially take place in the Middle East, and we hope this will be a trend for the future. We wish to thank University of Doha for Science and Technology for their organisation and we encourage participants to not only take advantage of the wonderful talks and posters being presented at the ICS2024, but to also explore the unique opportunities this beautiful coastal city has to offer.”

The proceedings from ICS 2024 will be published in the Journal of Coastal Research (JCR), ensuring international visibility for the high-quality research presented. Additionally, awards for Best Paper and Best Student Paper will be offered, encouraging excellence and innovation among participants.

As a leading institution recognized for its commitment to applied learning and sustainability, UDST's hosting of ICS 2024 aligns perfectly with the symposium's objectives. This event also highlights the University’s dedication to research that supports Qatar’s National Vision 2030, with its focus on environmental sustainability, economic growth, and social development.

