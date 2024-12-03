Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) hosted IEEE 2024 conference on smart communities (HONET), a premier global forum dedicated to advancing research and innovation in optical networking, communication technologies, and their applications across diverse industries. The event brought together global experts to discuss the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart solutions for enhancing quality of life.

This year’s conference provided a platform for knowledge exchange and innovation, featuring keynote presentations, technical sessions, and groundbreaking symposia on urban mobility, e-healthcare, and secure AI applications.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, said:

“Hosting and Organizing IEEE HONET this year is a remarkable milestone for our institution in particular and for Qatar in general. This event reflects UDST’s strong commitment in driving applied research and contributing to local and global developments in technology to enhance the quality of life. It also aligns with the Economic Development and Human Development pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030, which emphasize the importance of technological advancements. We are proud to have witnessed meaningful discussions and research exploring various technological methodologies that could benefit the society and support the economy.”

The conference also highlighted the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. Ms. Duha Al-Buhendi, Digital Society and Digital Competencies Director at the Ministry, said: “With the rapid advancement of technologies, we understand the need to adapt to the evolving job market. We recognize a growing divide between our current workforce skills and tomorrow's job requirements. Through strategic training programs and partnerships with leading academic institutions and technology companies, we are committed to upskilling talent across the country. Our goal is clear: to use these powerful tools to strengthen human capabilities rather than replace them."

The three-day conference brought together researchers, academics, and industry leaders from across the globe, serving as a testament to UDST’s growing reputation as a leading hub for applied technical and vocational excellence.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

For more information visit:

www.udst.edu.qa

or Follow us on:

UDST Official: Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube