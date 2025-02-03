The head of the Engineering Industries Chamber inspects the Unital pavilion at the Deepening Local Manufacturing Exhibition to learn about its products and manufacturing capabilities



M. Mohamed El Namki: "Unital" adopts an ambitious plan to expand in the Egyptian market and increase exports



Ahmed El Namki: We aim to increase "Unital" exports to a number of European and African markets



Mohamed Osama El Namki: We are keen to meet the needs of local factories.. and we export 25% of our products to foreign, Arab and African countries



Unital leaders reveal details of their participation in the Deepening Local Manufacturing Exhibition to enhance their presence in the Egyptian and foreign markets



Cairo: As part of its keenness to enhance its presence in the Egyptian and foreign markets, "Unital", a pioneer in the field of manufacturing aluminum and glass, is participating in the Deepening Local Manufacturing Exhibition organized by the Chamber of Engineering Industries from February 1 to 3, with the attendance of 210 companies.



Mr. Mohamed El Mohandes, Head of the Chamber of Engineering Industries, inspected the Unital Company's pavilion to learn about its products, manufacturing capabilities and the latest production developments in its factories in the industrial zone in Obour.



Eng. Mohamed El-Namki, Founder and Chairman of Unital, said in press statements today that the company's pavilion at the Deepening Local Manufacturing Exhibition witnessed a great turnout from visitors and received delegations from companies, factories, experts and customers, who all praised the quality of the company's products and their great development.



He revealed that the company is adopting an ambitious plan to expand in the Egyptian market and increase exports, and is continuously working to provide innovative products to meet the aspirations of customers and companies as well as achieve a good equation that allows us to provide a high-quality product at a reasonable price, which will enhance our position as one of the largest leading entities in the aluminum and glass sectors industry in Egypt.



For his part, Eng. Ahmed El-Namki, CEO of Unital, said that his company has a clear strategy to provide high-quality products at competitive prices, which helps it meet the needs of the Egyptian market for engineering products.



He explained that the company also seeks to increase its exports to a number of European and African markets during the next stage.



Al-Namki mentioned the role of the government and political leadership in promoting and developing the country's industry. He pointed out that industrial integration between Egyptian factories is crucial because, although a company may import certain products from overseas that are actually made locally, it is unaware of this. As a result, it is necessary to have a way to communicate with local factories and determine their respective capabilities, which is what this exhibition organized by the Chamber of Engineering Industries was successful in doing.



Al-Namki praised the efforts of the political leadership and the government, represented by the Ministries of Industry, Investment and Foreign Trade, in working to activate the local industry and remove all forms of bureaucracy and complications facing Egyptian factories to enable them to produce quickly to meet the needs of the Egyptian and export market.



He also emphasized the necessity of expediting the process, from granting land and licenses to constructing the plant to production and export, highlighting the role that mechanization and digital transformation play in bolstering the industrial sector.



He said that the early release of all shipments and the existence of multiple working periods in customs aid in accelerating exports, and he applauded the Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade's orders about the expeditious completion of customs procedures to facilitate export operations.



He stressed that the urban boom and national projects that have been implemented since President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi took office have had a positive impact on the performance of building materials factories, as they have enabled them to operate, continue production, and maintain employment, as well as pump new investments.



He added that since President El-Sisi took office in 2014, the number of aluminum factories has been about 18 companies, and today we have reached 46 companies that have pumped a lot of investments.



Engineer Mohamed Osama El-Namki, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Unital", confirmed in press statements today during the exhibition that "Unital" participation in the exhibition for deepening local industry aims to achieve industrial integration and support local manufacturing, by identifying local companies and factories, monitoring their needs, and manufacturing them locally instead of importing, in support of the state's plan to support national industry and provide hard currency.



He added that his company is keen to meet the needs of the local market and implement the state's plan and political leadership to localize industry and reduce imports.



Al-Namki pointed out that the company's pavilion received a number of heads of Egyptian companies and factories and they agreed on some contracts that could be implemented during the coming period. He added that "Unital" also seeks to expand in the field of exports, as it currently exports about 25% of its products to 5 countries: Libya, Lebanon, Morocco, Spain and Mauritania, and aims to penetrate the European markets by the end of this year, especially since the company's products are of high quality, in addition to its efforts to penetrate 4 new African countries, including Kenya.