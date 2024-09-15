Abu Dhabi, UAE – In a heartfelt tribute to both the UAE’s values and the spirit of Onam, Burjeel Medical City (BMC) created a special pookkalam—a traditional floral carpet—to mark the Indian harvest festival. This year’s floral display symbolized the UAE’s focus on tolerance, generosity, peace, sustainability and innovation, while also embracing the spirit of Onam, a festival known for its message of togetherness.

The giant pookkalam, made with 600kg of fresh flowers flown in from India, was arranged by over 100 healthcare workers in the atrium of BMC, the flagship hospital of Burjeel Holdings. A unique feature of the floral arrangement was its nod to the UAE’s recently launched visa amnesty program. This initiative allows individuals to regularize their visa status without incurring overstay fines or administrative fees, underscoring the country’s spirit of generosity and tolerance. The inclusion of this theme in the floral carpet reflects the UAE’s dedication to offering opportunities and second chances to those in need.

“Onam is more than just a festival for us; it is a time to reflect on the values of togetherness and community. This year, we wanted our floral carpet to not only symbolize Onam but also reflect the values that the UAE stands for. It’s a celebration of both our cultures and shared ideals, especially in a year where the UAE has demonstrated incredible kindness through initiatives like the visa amnesty,” said Dr. Sanjai Kumar, Chief Human Resources Officer of Burjeel Holdings.

Though Onam is traditionally marked by grand celebrations at BMC, this year’s festivities were subdued in remembrance of the recent landslides in Wayanad, Kerala. The devastating natural disasters affected numerous lives, and in solidarity with those impacted, the hospital opted for a more reflective observance. The floral carpet stood as a symbol of unity, hope, and collective strength, serving as a reminder of how people come together in times of crisis, much like the global and local communities rallied to help during the Wayanad landslides.

The pookkalam at BMC is more than just a decorative tribute; it represents the shared values of compassion and inclusivity that bridge cultures. Through this celebration of Onam, BMC highlights the powerful message of hope and togetherness that both the UAE and the festival embody.