Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Unifonic, a leading conversational AI platform and SaaS (Software as a Service) provider in the Middle East, showcases its latest innovations as its Silver Sponsor at Seamless Saudi Arabia. Taking place from November 17 to 19, 2025, at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre, the company unveils its agentic AI engine, Unifonic CX Intelligence. It powers adaptive customer journeys from acquisition to retention through autonomous agents that act, learn, and orchestrate across channels.

Considered the largest and most influential event in the Kingdom for innovation in payments, fintech, retail, e-commerce, home delivery, and digital marketing, Seamless KSA brings together over 20,000 attendees and industry leaders from across the region and beyond.

At the event, Unifonic unveils its Unifonic CX Intelligence, an advanced, agentic AI engine designed to transform every AI-powered customer interaction into a hyper-personalized, predictive, contextual and human-like experience. The platform powers adaptive customer journeys from acquisition to retention, using autonomous AI agents that act, learn, and orchestrate intelligently across communication channels.

Karim Zaki, CPTO of Unifonic, said: “We, at Unifonic, use secure, human-like AI and intelligent automation to redefine customer experiences. Our participation in Seamless 2025 further strengthens our position as the region’s credible AI platform, enabling businesses to implement compliant and flexible AI solutions tailored to their objectives. The future of customer engagement is represented by Unifonic CX Intelligence, where each interaction is meaningful and relevant, adapts to context, anticipates and respects customer intent, and delivers measurable business impact.

Unifonic CX Intelligence offers marketing and customer service organizations goal-oriented AI capabilities by combining generative AI and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) with an organization’s specified content, policies and guardrails. The solution, built with compliance and flexibility in mind, allows businesses to deploy secure, scalable, and context-aware AI that is tailored to their specific goals and customer needs.

The solution provides real-time guidance, personalized content and, actionable insights for the sales team, enhancing their productivity and delivering a tailored shopping experience for customers. Providing agents with instant access to customer insights enables them to understand individual preferences better and deliver accurate, timely information about return policies. For buyers, the solution serves as an intelligent digital assistant that interprets their needs, answers product-related questions, and streamlines the payment process.

Unifonic CX Intelligence is also highly localized and Arabic-first, driven by strategic partnerships with Groq and HUMAIN. These partnerships set a new benchmark for ethical AI innovation in the region by ensuring enterprise-grade data governance, high cultural and language accuracy, and compliance with regional regulations.

Karim Zaki added: “By leveraging locally hosted, high-performing, adaptive and our hyper-localized models through our strategic partnership with Groq and HUMAIN, we aim to ensure that AI innovation is based on the principles of trust, accuracy, and data sovereignty. Each of our initiatives and efforts aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to position Saudi Arabia as a global hub for digital innovation and AI excellence.”

With over 19 years of experience in client management, Unifonic consistently helps businesses in the banking, healthcare, retail, government, logistics, and telecom sectors create smooth and meaningful digital experiences. The company’s participation in Seamless 2025 underscores its dedication to advancing AI adoption, transformation, and trust in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Tel: +971 4 4562888

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com