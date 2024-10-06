Abu Dhabi: World Space Week (WSW), the largest public Space event on the planet celebrated globally each year October 4-10 is in full-swing with events across MENA.

In the UAE and Saudi Arabia to honor the growing interest in space exploration, The Space Education Company (TSEC) is organizing multiple events related to Arab astronauts, called najmonauts.

Two activities, “Train like an Astronaut” TikTok Challenge and “Najmonaut Space Art and galleries” at schools are easy to join or organize, free, and fun for all.

A third activity is the launch of the children's bi-lingual space book, “If I were a najmonaut…” The book is translated by Capt. Jafnan Aldossary, Saudi national and CEO of Space Age. According to Uplifting Books' publisher, Lisa La Bonte, “Events will include book readings with copies gifted to students at select schools in the region in an effort to support literacy, instill a love for reading, spur national pride, and ignite the dream of space exploration.”

TSEC activities in 2024 honor the rising number of najmonauts (Arab astronauts). Currently there are six najmonauts from KSA, Syria, and UAE who’ve been to space. Others from KSA and UAE are in partnered agency training preparing for flights to the International Space Station and one Egyptian has flown to the edge of space as a space tourist.

Created by the U.N. General Assembly to mark the signing of the Outer Space Treaty which occurred Oct. 10, 1967 and Russia’s historic and successful mission into space with Sputnik 1 on Oct. 4, 1957 which lead the way for space exploration, WSW has now grown to over 100 nations and was launched in the GCC in 2010 by the Arab Youth Venture Foundation. Globally, Saudi Arabia has consistently lead in the number of annual events over the past decade operating under its Ministry of Education since 2014.

Hundreds of schools cross the region are participating in activities. Learn about Arab space explorers at www.najmonauts.com or visit worldspaceweek.org to learn more about World Space Week and view the list of public events in MENA.

About World Space Week

www.worldspaceweek.org

About The Space Education Company

TSEC is a global leader in the customized, strategic space training student experience. Equal parts space camp, space university, space agency internship model, and real world engineering and science, TSEC pulls our programming from best programming and practices in the space education marketplace while augmenting programs with our own brand of 'stellar' connections, know-how, and passion. TSEC’s main focus is on experiential learning, practical, hands-on, team oriented real-world space projects; assisting with Mission work and research posters and white papers; Diving! to simulate weightlessness, zero-G flights, and more.

www.spaceworkforce.org

About Uplifting Books

'Livelihoods and futures' development: Ages 2 & Up!" On the one hand, Uplifting Books was developed to empower youth and propel their future prospects forward by spurring curiosity, celebrating diversity, and boosting ‘can-do’ spirits. Priorities include bolstering knowledge, enhancing EI/EQ, and supporting soft skills of creative confidence, self-esteem, and resiliency. Contemporaneously, Uplifting Books is a strategic content company built to support and deliver soft-power solutions in tangible, memorable, and compelling formats – books, branding, public and private sector programs, diplomacy campaigns, and more. . www.upliftingbooks.org