Thousands of attendees expected to witness prestigious plenaries and panel sessions featuring eminent thought leaders

New applications and business opportunities to be revealed to a global audience

Abu Dhabi:– Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and the Simulation Training (SimTEX) Conference promise to lead the latest advances and the future trajectory of unmanned systems by offering a comprehensive overview of how new technologies are shaping the landscape of this critically important and growing sector.

Under the theme of ‘Soaring to New Heights: Impact of New Technologies in the Evolving Unmanned Systems Era’, the UMEX and SimTEX 2024 conference will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) on 22 January, with the exhibition set to follow from 23 to 25 January.

The conference will start with a keynote presentation entitled ‘Artificial Intelligence: An Overview of the Current Landscape and AI Impact on the Future of Intelligent Autonomous Systems’. This session will examine how AI and machine learning could empower unmanned systems to make real-time, adaptive decisions and respond swiftly and effectively to threats in changing environments.

This keynote presentation will be augmented by a panel discussion on ‘Harnessing Disruptive Technologies: The True Potential of Technological Advancements of Unmanned Systems’. The panel will expand more on the technologies empowering unmanned systems, with R&D specialists and industry professionals examining new technologies and their impact on future smart unmanned systems. The panel will build on the previous presentation and explore topics such as automation, navigation systems, power sources, and unmanned systems.

‘The Impact of Autonomous Systems in Society and Industry Beyond Defence’ will be the theme of a Future Focus presentation on the many ways in which unmanned systems could revolutionize technology in areas such as enhancing industrial raw materials and product supply chains, monitoring agricultural land to ensure its sustainable productivity, and safeguarding the natural environment.

As the only event of its kind in the Middle East dedicated to AI, robotics, components, and unmanned systems, UMEX and SimTEX is a testament to Abu Dhabi's growing reputation as a global centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies that testify to its position as an innovation hub.

After addressing the different technologies and their impact on future unmanned systems development, the conference will address future military applications of unmanned systems, their integration with legacy equipment, and examine different techniques and technologies to counter the threat of unmanned systems.

A Fireside Chat on ‘Techniques and Technologies: Understanding and Mitigating the Evolving Threat Posed by Unmanned Systems’ will cover threat scenarios posed by unmanned systems while exploring ways and techniques to counter such threats.

After exploring threats posed by unmanned systems, ‘The Future of Military Operations: Integrating Legacy Systems with Intelligent Unmanned Systems through Manned/Unmanned Teaming’ will feature a panel discussion on how military operations are rapidly evolving through manned-unmanned teaming to enhance capabilities and achieve mission success while reducing human risk and operational costs. The panel will focus on the different ways the panellists have integrated unmanned systems with legacy equipment. As adjuncts to next-generation fighter aircraft, autonomous unmanned systems are fulfilling increasingly diverse roles including targeted strikes, intelligence gathering, surveillance, and electronic warfare operations.

Through the expert analyses and insights showcased by the conference sessions, the event offers an unmissable platform for industry leaders, technologists, and enthusiasts to engage with the newest innovations and share insights on key issues. With major global companies and experts expected to attend, the thought leadership presented at UMEX and SimTEX 2024 will also help facilitate new business partnerships, nurture startups, and accelerate the new tech that will determine the sector’s future.

A presentation on ‘Investing in Countermeasures and Cybersecurity in a Rapidly Changing Threat Landscape and All-to-All Connectivity’ will discuss the vital relationship between unmanned systems and cybersecurity, given the key roles that cyber and physical security play in running secure unmanned systems operations, discerning threats, and enhancing air domain awareness.

‘Investment Opportunities in the Market and Segments of Accelerated Growth’ will be explored in an exciting presentation that will look beyond the military sector to examine market plans and future direction. It will also dwell on future investment opportunities.

Finally, a session on ‘Laws on LAWS: The Status of Regulation on Lethal Autonomous Weapon Systems’ addresses the future approach toward laws and legal issues that will dominate the future of unmanned systems.

For more information about UMEX and SimTEX 2024 and to register for the event, please visit https://umexabudhabi.ae/.