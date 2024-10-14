DUBAI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a global leader in consumer electronics and charging technology, is making waves at GITEX 2024 from October 14-18. The company will showcase its latest innovations, including the UGREEN Uno Chargers, the NASync Series, Nexode Power Banks, and Revodok Docking Stations. Each product highlights cutting-edge technology, delivering exceptional performance and unmatched convenience.

First and foremost, say goodbye to boring, generic chargers. The UGREEN Uno Chargers will be showcased at GITEX 2024, featuring a groovy robot design that captivates users with its aesthetic appeal beyond mere functionality. Equipped with GaN technology, these chargers deliver faster, safer, and more convenient charging for up to three devices simultaneously. Despite its compact size, the 65-watt UGREEN Uno charger is powerful and can charge an iPhone 16 Pro to 57% or a MacBook Air M2 to 51% in 30 minutes.

Safety is a top priority for UGREEN, and the UGREEN Uno chargers are no exception. Built with flame-retardant and durable materials, these chargers also feature UGREEN's Thermal Guard™ system, which continuously monitors the device's temperature to prevent potential issues like short circuits, overloads, and overvoltage. This ensures a safe and worry-free charging experience, making the UGREEN Uno Chargers not only appealing but also reliable and trustworthy.

In addition to the UGREEN Uno Chargers, UGREEN will also showcase the lastest lineup of the NASync series at the event, including NASync DXP2800, DXP4800 Plus, DXP6800 Pro, DXP8800 Plus and DXP480T Plus. With these network-attached storage devices designed for personal, home, or business use, users can access their data seamlessly from smartphones, laptops, tablets, and TVs with network access. The NASync series offers unparalleled performance with up to Intel® Core™ i5 processors and dual 10GbE network ports, ensuring high-speed data processing and transfer. Additionally, the all-in-one app provides a user-friendly experience. Unlike cloud drives, the NASync series securely stores vast amounts of personal data on local devices, significantly reducing the risks of information leakage and surveillance.

UGREEN is also presenting its Nexode Power Bank series, a versatile lineup designed to meet all on-the-go charging needs. Available in three models, 25000mAh 200W, 20000mAh 130W, and 12000mAh 100W, these high-wattage power banks offer fast and efficient charging for various devices. The 25000mAh 200W model, for example, can charge a MacBook Pro 16" to 54% in just 30 minutes, thanks to its C1 single port delivering a super-fast 140W charge. Its ultra-portable power-column design and TFT Smart Display make it a must-have for those who are always on the move.

UGREEN has been a trusted name in the Middle Eastern market for 12 years, consistently delivering innovative, high-quality products to local consumers and establishing a strong foothold in the region. With an unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, UGREEN continually expand its influence by introducing cutting-edge technology and top-tier products, further enhancing efficiency for consumers throughout the region.