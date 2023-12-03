Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) and National Geographic Learning together hosted the inspirational educational conference “Empowering Minds”. Held on campus, in the presence of Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST and Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Sada, Assistant Undersecretary for Climate Change Affairs, the event was a vibrant platform for discussing several topics, notably the importance of creativity in employability and integrating sustainable practices in education. The entire UDST community was welcome to attend the conference, as well as schools and representatives from major educational institutions in Qatar.

The event was attended by Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, who gave an enthusiastic welcome address, as well as guest speaker John Hughes, award-winning ELT author; Charlotte Ellis, Head of Strategic and Digital Marketing for National Geographic Learning; Andrés Ruzo, a geothermal scientist and educator; and Bader Alamari, a Youth Ambassador for the Sustainable Development Generation (SDGeneration) network and current UDST student.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi said, “Empowering Minds shows that we are on the right track towards a future where both creative thinking and sustainability are education fundamentals. It is exciting, and an honor, to collaborate with National Geographic Learning on an initiative like this. It also reflects the commitment of both organizations to nurture environmentally conscious thinkers – our teachers and our learners – and to encourage adaptive, original problem solving in our approaches to education. The conference not only informed, but inspired change.”

The agenda of "Empowering Minds" was designed to balance informational sessions with interactive discussions to provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of each topic. Creativity as a skill for employability in the 21st century was the core theme, and a presentation of innovative teaching strategies and practical approaches to developing the skill offered valuable insights for educators and students alike. The conference also addressed the importance of sustainability in education, and demonstrated ways to integrate sustainable practices into the curriculum.

John Hughes presented "Seven Steps Towards Creative Thinking”, with enlightening insights on enhancing creativity in language learning and its crucial role in career development. Charlotte Ellis conducted a session on "Sustainability in Education – The What, The Why, and The How," providing a comprehensive overview of integrating sustainability into educational curriculums. Andrés Ruzo discussed the intersection of conservation, exploration, and career choices in his talk "Your World, Your Change: Impact Mapping to Shape Your Future."

Bader Alamari, a student ambassador and firm sustainability advocate, explored the role of youth in sustainability in Qatar, highlighting the importance of student involvement in environmental initiatives.

“Empowering Minds” marks UDST’s ongoing commitment to fostering a generation of innovative and environmentally conscious leaders. The overwhelming support from attendees is a testament to the event's impact and anticipation for future collaborations.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university that specializes in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 60 Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The University houses 5 Colleges: The College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences and the College of General Education in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who are proudly serving different sectors of the economy and contributing to the achievement of human, social and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

