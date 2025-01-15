Unified command centres have improved regional public safety, cutting emergency response times by 20-30% and expanding monitoring coverage by 70%

Unified security in the Middle East was discussed at the Security Leader’s Summit at Intersec 2025. The global security, safety and fire protection event runs from 14 – 16 January in Dubai

Dubai, UAE: As urbanisation accelerates and security challenges become more complex, the UAE is redefining security management through unified Command & Control Centres (CCCs), a key focus of the Security Leader’s Summit at Intersec 2025.

Traditionally, command centres in sectors such as policing, border security, customs, and critical infrastructure have operated in silos, often leading to fragmented responses and inefficiencies. The introduction of "OneCCC" represents a paradigm shift, aiming to unify these command centres into a single, agile framework.

Speaking at the high-level summit, Sharang Gupta, Director at PwC Middle East, said: "OneCCC is a game-changer for the UAE, enabling unprecedented collaboration between various security domains. By unifying command centres, we can enhance real-time situational awareness and optimise resource allocation and incident response times, ensuring a safer environment for all."

The convergence of CCCs has significantly enhanced public safety and security in the region, with emergency response times decreasing by 20-30% and monitoring coverage expanding by 70% due to improved situational awareness.

Gupta highlighted that many cities in the region have already started realising the advantages of such a unified ecosystem.

“Recent success stories include a unified CCC managing public safety at the World Expo and another in a regional giga-city enhancing decision-making across multiple domains. Additionally, a state-of-the-art CCC at a major sporting event ensured 360-degree situational awareness and prevented crises,’ he added.

The Security Leader’s Summit at Intersec 2025, which runs until tomorrow (Thursday, 16 January) at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), featured an impressive lineup of speakers and topics designed to address the most pressing challenges in the global security landscape.

Notable sessions included insights from Brett Taylor, Safety & Security Director at Diriyah, who explored innovative strategies for security risk assessments in the built environment. Meanwhile, Leo Levit, Chair of the ONVIF Steering Committee, discussed media authenticity in video surveillance and Majid AlShowdari, a Cyber Security Leader from a confidential government agency in Saudi Arabia, addressed the future of cybersecurity resilience.

Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Intersec organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: "Intersec 2025 is the premier platform where global security leaders converge to shape the future of the industry. This year’s Security Leader's Summit highlights the innovative solutions and collaborative strategies that are driving the security sector forward, addressing the unique challenges faced by the UAE and the wider region."

Intersec 2025, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is the most extensive edition yet with over 1,200 exhibitors from 61 countries and an anticipated 52,000 visitors. The event will showcase cutting-edge technologies across five key product sections: Commercial & Perimeter Security, Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health, Cyber Security, and Homeland Security & Policing.

This year, several exhibitors will showcase advanced command centre solutions, including LundHalsey, GESAB, WEYTEC, Room Dimensions, Johnson Controls, and CTF Consoles, highlighting the event’s focus on integrated, high-tech security solutions.

As the world’s leading the world's biggest business event mapping the future of safety, security, and fire protection, Intersec continues offer a platform for innovation, knowledge-sharing, and networking in the global security industry.

