The fifth edition of the Future Blockchain Summit is set to host an engaging lineup of industry leaders who will discuss disruptive technologies, regulations, cryptocurrencies, Metaverse next week

Dubai – UAE: The wait is over. The Middle East and North Africa region’s first and largest blockchain conference and exhibition, the Future Blockchain Summit, is launching its 5th edition at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) tomorrow, from October 10th-13th October 2022 (Monday to Thursday).

In a bid to realise the vast economic potential that Blockchain holds for the UAE and beyond, the Future Blockchain Summit will unite diverse and disruptive innovators who will address all things blockchain - including regulations, cryptocurrencies and Metaverse.

The Future Blockchain Summit is set to bring together the region’s largest gathering of thought leaders, Blockchain architects, game-changing startups and powerful investors including more than 100 speakers and 600 investors who will converge for four days of networking and education centered around disruptive technologies of the future.

The fifth edition of the Future Blockchain Summit will hear from Blockchain visionaries from organisations including ADGM, Emirates Post, BCG, Binance, Mastercard and EmiratesNBD, FTX, OKX and Elliptic, among many others.

The summit will also host engaging panel discussions on key topics such as ‘Mitigating Risks of Virtual Assets (VAs) and Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs)’, ‘Regulations in the Metaverse’, and ‘The State of Bitcoin Mining and the Energy Problem’.

“The UAE can be a model for other nations in establishing a crypto hub. This is still a nascent space, and the realisation of this ambition will require a major focus on regulation, built on a deep understanding of the underlying blockchain technology. Given the work we are doing with governments across the globe, we will focus on educating all stakeholders — from government entities and private sector organisations to everyday consumers — on the fundamentals of blockchain technology over the four days of the Future Blockchain Summit,” said Bas Lemmens, General Manager International, Chainalysis.

“The Future Blockchain Summit has been an extremely valuable source of industry-leading expertise and knowledge for the last four years. We are excited that the event is coming back to Dubai for a fifth edition,” said Alexander Chehade, General Manager for Dubai, Binance. “As the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem, we are big supporters of open dialogue to spread awareness and education regarding Blockchain; this is a crucial step to build trust and security in our industry and drive long-term growth. Dubai is emerging as a fast-growing global hub in the virtual asset space, and we are committed to collaborating with colleagues and regulators in developing our industry in this region."

Gaurav Dubey, CEO, TDeFi, said, “TDeFi is excited to have a major presence in one of the region’s most important gatherings of the technology industry. This year, TDeFi will participate at the Future Blockchain Summit with an exhibition of its portfolio highlighting its latest projects.”

Sasha Tityanko, Deputy CEO and Art Director, Sensorium, said, “The Future Blockchain Summit is one of the most influential events for the tech sector, and we are delighted to contribute to its outstanding agenda once again. This year, we wanted to take the metaverse one step closer to everyone, ensuring all visitors can experience the different technological advancements that come together at Sensorium Galaxy – from remarkably natural conversations with AI, to the high-quality generative music created by virtual artists and striking visuals available all around the metaverse. With our program this year, we intend to reshape people’s vision of the metaverse and set new standards for the creation of future virtual environments.”

An integral part of GITEX GLOBAL 2022, which will host seven shows under one roof to unite global tech industry, this year’s Future Blockchain Summit will feature over 5,000 tech and digital companies from 170 countries.

Visit the event website for more information on the Future Blockchain Summit, as well as registration details.

The Future Blockchain Summit is co-located with seven other specialised events taking place alongside GITEX Global 2022.