Abu Dhabi-UAE – The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) participated in the Moonshot Goal 8 Symposium, held from 30 to 31 October 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. The event brought together leading experts from diverse disciplines including meteorology, engineering, mathematical sciences, and humanities and social sciences to explore the development of weather-control technologies aimed at mitigating increasingly severe typhoons and heavy rainfall.

Alya Al Mazrouei, Director of UAEREP, delivered a keynote address to open the second day of the Symposium. Her presentation provided a comprehensive overview of UAEREP’s mission, current research activities, and future direction. She highlighted the global context of water security, the UAE’s rain enhancement timeline, and the strategic components of the rain enhancement program. The presentation also showcased UAEREP’s achievements, technological infrastructure, awardee projects, scientific contributions, and global outreach, among others.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and Director General of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), said:

“Engaging in global platforms such as the Moonshot Goal 8 Symposium reflects the UAE’s commitment to advancing scientific innovation and contributing to international efforts that address climate-related risks. Through collaboration and knowledge exchange, we continue to support the development of sustainable solutions that promote long-term water security and climate resilience.”

Alya Al Mazrouei, Director of UAEREP, said: “The Symposium’s focus on weather-control technologies aligns closely with UAEREP’s efforts to develop innovative, nature-based solutions that enhance rainfall and support water sustainability, particularly in arid and semi-arid regions. The exchange of knowledge during the session provided an opportunity for researchers involved in Moonshot Goal 8 to gain a deeper understanding of UAEREP’s experimental processes and outcomes, which contributed meaningfully to the broader dialogue on advancing climate-resilient technologies.”

Initiated by the Cabinet Office of Japan, the Moonshot Goal 8 Symposium promotes innovative research and development in weather-control technologies. Its overarching goal is to realize a safe and secure society free from the threats of extreme weather disasters by 2050, through the mitigation of increasingly severe typhoons and heavy rainfall.