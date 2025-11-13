In strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Youth Council and Abu Dhabi Chamber

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Consolidating its position as one of the most important national events on the UAE’s socio-economic calendar, and marking a highlight of the Year of Community 2025, Tawdheef x Zaheb returns to the city from 18th to 20th November at ADNEC Abu Dhabi. The event will welcome thousands of ambitious Emirati youth eager to sharpen their skills, explore promising job opportunities, and connect directly with government and private-sector decision-makers.

“Zaheb” – Ready for the Future

Since its inception in 2006, Tawdheef x Zaheb has evolved into the UAE’s pre-eminent platform dedicated to empowering national talent. This year’s edition brings a renewed and more impactful format, designed to equip Emirati youth, whether students, fresh graduates or young professionals, with the tools they need to thrive in a dynamic job market. Through an array of specialised programmes, interactive workshops, and one-to-one mentoring, the event embodies the spirit of “Zaheb”- an Emirati term that signifies the state of being “ready and prepared.”

Pillars of Tawdheef x Zaheb 2025

The event is anchored on three core pillars:

Practical Advice - Equipping youth with career confidence through expert guidance

- Equipping youth with career confidence through expert guidance Real Conversations - Engaging directly with sector leaders, policymakers, and decision-makers

- Engaging directly with sector leaders, policymakers, and decision-makers Hands-On Learning - Gaining practical knowledge through workshops and career clinics

A Comprehensive Empowerment Program

Highlights of this year’s program include:

Advanced CV and job interview clinics

One-to-one mentoring sessions with HR and recruitment experts

Future skills workshops focused on digital transformation, AI, and sustainability

Direct networking opportunities with hiring managers and industry leaders

National Support & Strategic Partnerships

In strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Youth Council and Abu Dhabi Chamber, Tawdheef x Zaheb 2025 further cements its role as a platform that aligns closely with the UAE’s Vision 2031. In line with the Year of Community 2025, this year’s edition will help translate that vision into action - empowering youth to shape confident career paths while deepening their contribution to the nation’s all-round socio-economic development.

PwC Middle East’s Statement

Khaled Bin Braik, Consulting Partner and Emiratisation Programme Leader at PwC Middle East, said: “At PwC Middle East, we are proud of our ongoing strategic partnership with Tawdheef x Zaheb, reaffirming our commitment to nourishing Emirati talent and contributing to the UAE’s vision for the future by showcasing our homegrown Watani programme.

He added: "With more than 250 Emiratis present in our teams now, we continue to focus on nationalisation and upskilling, which remains core pillars of PwC Middle East’s strategy and key enablers of our purpose to empower the next generation of Emirati business leaders."

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB)’s Statement

Bushra Al Shehhi, Chief Executive Officer of the Human Resources Sector at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Group and Chairperson of Kawader Company, said: “As a proud platinum sponsor of Tawdheef × Zaheb 2025, ADIB is reaffirming its long-standing commitment to Emiratisation and the empowerment of national talent. As the UAE continues to advance toward a diversified, knowledge-driven economy, ADIB remains focused on creating impactful career pathways for Emiratis across the financial sector. This event serves as a strategic platform for us to connect with talented candidates, fill key roles, and support the UAE Central Bank’s Emiratisation goals through inclusive employment opportunities.”

Organizers’ Statement

Commenting on the upcoming edition, Fadi Harb, Event Director at Informa Middle East, the organizer of Tawdheef x Zaheb, said: “Tawdheef x Zaheb is no longer just a recruitment fair; it has transformed into a holistic platform where Emirati youth can truly be ‘Zaheb’- ready and equipped with the skills and experiences that will empower them to lead in the UAE’s diverse and sustainable economy.”

With its renewed vision, Tawdheef x Zaheb 2025 will serve as both an inspiration for young Emiratis and a catalyst for institutions, creating opportunities that extend way beyond the event itself, paving the way for impactful, innovative career journeys.

For registration and more information, visit: www.tawdheef.ae

For additional information or to arrange interviews with exhibitors and the event organizer, please contact Lina Mohtar

via email at lina@yondandbeyond.com.