Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The United Arab Emirates is set to host the Conference (19) of Arab Ministers of Higher Education and Scientific Research, organised by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in cooperation with the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO). The event will take place on 27-28 November 2024 at the Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas. The conference will be attended by high-level delegations headed by ministers of higher education and scientific research in Arab countries, delegations from Arab, regional and international education development organisations, leaders from local higher education institutions and experts in the field of education.

This year’s conference is being held under the theme ‘A Flexible Higher Education System Adapts to Rapid Global Developments’, with the aim of discussing ways to develop policies for the higher education and scientific research sector across the Arab world. It seeks to enhance the efficiency of human resources and educational curricula while achieving comprehensive quality to establish a leading, advanced and competitive higher education system in Arab countries.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said that the UAE’s hosting of this event reflects its distinguished educational status at the regional and international levels. This aligns with the country's efforts to prioritise education as a key national focus and a cornerstone for building and qualifying competencies capable of leading and implementing comprehensive and sustainable development projects that promote well-being and societal progress. His Excellency also highlighted that the conference will serve as an interactive platform for exchanging expertise in higher education and scientific research across Arab countries. It will enable responsible authorities to shape the future of higher education systems in accordance with international best practices, addressing the developmental needs of Arab countries.

His Excellency Dr. Al Awar said: “In light of the rapid technological, social and economic developments taking place in the world around us, it is imperative that we work to enhance coordination and cooperation among Arab countries This will enable the development of flexible and proactive policies and frameworks that contribute to raising the efficiency and quality of educational and research institutions in the Arab world, while enhancing their competitiveness and presence on the international stage.”

His Excellency added: “During the conference, we will showcase the UAE's pioneering experience in developing and advancing its higher education system, focusing on improving the quality of its outputs by raising the efficiency and effectiveness of the country's higher education institutions. This includes linking academic programmes with the needs of economic and social sectors, as well as the requirements of the job market. We will work with our Arab peers and ALECSO to ensure that the conference delivers recommendations and resolutions that transform ambitious visions into practical initiatives and programmes that meet the aspirations ambitions of Arab populations and youth.”

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Ould Amar, Director-General of ALECSO, extended his sincere thanks and gratitude to the leadership, government and people of the UAE for the generous hosting of the Conference (19) of Arab Ministers of Higher Education and Scientific Research by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and for all the outstanding efforts to provide the best conditions for the success of this conference. This reflects the UAE's commitment to strengthening joint Arab action in the field of higher education and scientific research and underscores its pioneering experience in the field, which is highlighted by exemplary initiatives and projects to promote digital transformation, quality assurance and governance.

His Excellency Dr. Ould Amar explained: “ALECSO's organisation of the Conference (19) of Arab Ministers of Higher Education and Scientific Research under the theme ‘A Flexible Higher Education System Adapts to Rapid Global Developments’ falls within the framework of combining the national efforts of Arab countries in the field of higher education to enable them to achieve their national development goals and their regional and international commitments in the field (the UN Sustainable Development Goals and education transformation), as well as within ALECSO's quest for an effective Arab partnership to create a new Arab strategic horizon for the higher education and scientific research system and align it with contemporary expectations and requirements of the next century.”

His Excellency added: The conference will address several reference documents related to the commitments of ALECSO and its strategic partners from the Conference (18). These documents include a number of themes, including ways to establish a flexible higher education system adapts to rapid global developments by analysing the current educational landscape in Arab and global contexts, formulating future visions, and developing a common Arab qualification framework. Other themes include advancing Arab university education programmes to align with future skills and professions, promoting the use of modern technologies such as blockchain for mutual recognition of qualifications and establishing an Arab system to foster scientific research by activating the ALECSO Fund for Scientific Research, Leadership and Innovation.

The conference will kick off with a meeting of experts on Wednesday 27 November 2024, during which delegations from participating Arab countries will discuss six reference documents focused on ways to developing higher education systems in Arab countries, as well as joint Arab initiatives and projects to promote leadership and innovation in the higher education and scientific research systems. The ministerial meeting of the ‘Arab Ministers of Higher Education and Scientific Research’ will follow on Thursday, 28 November 2024, during which the UAE will take over the chair of the conference. During the sessions, the UAE will present its experience in developing the higher education system, present a report on the implementation of the recommendations from the Conference (18), held in Algeria in December 2021, and approve the Conference (19) recommendations. The conference will also issue the ‘Abu Dhabi Declaration’ on advancing Arab higher education and scientific research systems.