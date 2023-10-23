Abu Dhabi-UAE: The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has announced ‘The Industrialist Career Fair’, taking place on 24-26 October 2023 from 9am-4pm at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center. The first-of-its-kind in the region, the sector-centric exhibition showcases job opportunities for Emiratis in industry and advanced technology.

The three-day, inaugural event is in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300bn, to empower local talent through ‘The Industrial Program’, equipping Emiratis with the necessary skills to thrive in the workplace.

During the exhibition, Emirati talent will be matched with more than 500 vacancies across more than 73 industrial companies for immediate hiring, in addition to training opportunities at institutions including the Centre of Excellence for Applied Research & Training (CERT) and Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute (ADVETI).

‘The Industrialist Career Fair’ will be held in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MOHRE), the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), and ADNOC Group. It aims to attract over 2000 Emirati jobseekers.

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) was established in July 2020 to boost the industrial sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP and drive sustainable industrial development. The ministry was formed by combining the Office of the Minister of State for Advanced Technology, the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA), and the industrial department of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

MoIAT is responsible for formulating policies, laws, and programs that attract foreign direct investment, enhance national added value, support entrepreneurship, create jobs, attract talents, upskill national cadres, promote exports and raise the competitiveness of products manufactured in the UAE. To achieve these objectives, MoIAT has created an advanced national quality infrastructure system.

MoIAT leverages its expertise, capabilities, and resources to strengthen the national industrial ecosystem by facilitating the establishment of industrial zones, promoting the adoption of advanced technologies and the integration of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions and enabling the growth of priority sectors as well as industries of the future. The ministry’s work contributes to national efforts to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy and achieve industrial self-sufficiency.

The ministry is a key driver of the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and is playing an important role in the country’s COP28 agenda.

For More Information, please contact:

MoIAT’s team: Commsteam@moiat.gov.ae

Tasnim Hijazi

APCO Worldwide

E: thijazi@apcoworldwide.com