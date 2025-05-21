Abu Dhabi – The UAE participated in the General Assembly meeting of the International Trademark Association (INTA), held in San Diego, USA. The discussions centered on the future of intellectual property (IP) amid rapid technological progress, particularly the role of modern innovations in reshaping IP rights protection. Key topics included the need to advance legal and regulatory frameworks to keep pace with ongoing developments in innovation and creativity landscapes.

H.E. Abdelrahman Almuaini, Assistant Undersecretary for the Intellectual Property Rights Sector at the UAE Ministry of Economy, reaffirmed the UAE’s strategic and proactive approach to enhancing IP protection systems through the adoption of latest technology. These efforts are in line with the nation’s digital transformation vision and its ambition to become a global hub for innovation and talent.

Dr. Al Muaini highlighted the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 as a milestone in the country’s journey to leadership in AI field, boosting efficiency, performance, and sustainability in alignment with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision. He highlighted the Ministry of Economy’s success in streamlining trademark and patent examination processes, accelerating procedures, and improving decision-making. Additionally, the UAE has developed a comprehensive system to strengthen IP rights protection, reduce violations, resolve disputes, and enhance services for trademark registration - supporting businesses in boosting their competitiveness locally, regionally, and globally.

Dr. Al Muaini pointed out that 33,852 national and international trademark applications were filed in the UAE in 2024, marking a seven per cent increase compared to that of 2023. From 2020 to 2024, the total number of applications reached 135,932, demonstrating growing demand for IP protection in the country.

The UAE has fostered strong partnerships with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and its regional offices, in addition to being a signatory to multiple international IP treaties. The Assistant Undersecretary emphasized the Ministry of Economy’s continued collaboration with local, regional, and international entities to integrate AI technologies in managing patents, trademarks, industrial designs, and copyrights. Specialized training programs are also being conducted to equip professionals with AI-driven IP management tools.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Al Muaini stressed the importance of advancing legal and ethical frameworks to match AI’s rapid evolution, with a focus on transparency and data privacy. This ensures fairness and inclusivity in the global IP protection system.

The International Trademark Association meeting serves as a vital forum for constructive dialogue among policymakers, legal experts, and industry leaders, aiming to build an equitable global system that fosters innovation while safeguarding creators’ rights.

Notably, the UAE will host the INTA General Assembly in 2029, becoming the first Middle Eastern country to do so. Additionally, the first INTA regional office will open in the UAE, underscoring the nation’s leading role in shaping the future of IP globally.

