87% of gym operators expect growth, with 60% planning new UAE locations within two years, reflecting strong market confidence

Proximity drives gym choice for 61.7% of consumers, while 52% of operators offer women-focused services – highlighting the UAE’s commitment to accessible, inclusive wellbeing

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The UAE’s first collaborative, industry-led ‘UAE Health and Fitness Industry Report 2025’ was officially launched during the CEO Forum at Dubai Active Industry 2025, held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City, on Friday, 24th October.

The landmark report marks a major milestone for the UAE’s growing wellbeing economy, offering the most comprehensive, data-driven overview of the nation’s health and fitness sector to date. By combining insights from operators and consumers, it sets a unified industry benchmark and serves as a crucial resource for policymakers, investors, developers, and fitness brands, enabling data-led decisions that support economic growth, public health, and the UAE’s ambition to become one of the world’s most active and wellness-focused nations.

Developed by leading fitness operators including GymNation, Fitness First Middle East, Warehouse Gym, UFC Gym UAE, PureGym Arabia, Precision Wellness, OneFit Holding, and GAIN (Gulf Active Industry Network), with research and analysis by Qantara Sports in partnership with IEG Middle East, the report analyses market performance, consumer behaviour, and the evolving relationship between health, fitness, and urban lifestyle design across the country.

Confidence and Expansion Define the Market

The findings reveal a sector characterised by strong momentum and optimism. 87% of operators expect growth in the coming year, while 60% plan to open new UAE locations within the next 24 months. Nearly half (49%) are prioritising new facilities and expansions, and 24% are investing in marketing and brand development, reflecting sustained confidence and reinvestment in the UAE’s thriving wellness economy.

This surge in growth underscores the country’s reputation as a leading global destination for innovation in fitness, health, and wellbeing, driven by both consumer demand and the UAE’s broader vision to integrate wellness into everyday life.

Hybrid Models and Premium Experiences Lead the Way

The UAE’s fitness landscape has transformed in recent years. Only 24% of facilities now operate as traditional gyms, while 76% have adopted hybrid or boutique models that combine multiple services such as wellness, recovery, and functional training.

With 55% of operators positioned in the premium segment and 23% in the mid-market, the focus has shifted firmly toward experience, value, and holistic wellbeing. This evolution highlights how UAE consumers are increasingly seeking spaces that blend fitness, lifestyle, and community, mirroring the country’s shift toward long-term health and sustainability.

Cultural Inclusivity and Gender Balance

Cultural inclusivity remains one of the UAE fitness sector’s greatest strengths. 52% of operators offer women-only or women-focused services, while 65% maintain gender-balanced or female-majority workforces.

These figures reflect the UAE’s commitment to empowerment and accessibility, ensuring fitness remains culturally aligned and inclusive. They also complement national initiatives such as the National Sports Strategy 2031 and the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), both of which continue to embed active lifestyles into the nation’s social fabric.

As one of the nation’s flagship wellbeing initiatives, the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) continues to play a central role in advancing the UAE’s active lifestyle movement. Since launching in 2017, more than 13 million participants have taken part in DFC, inspired by the 30x30 mission to make daily fitness accessible and enjoyable for all. The upcoming 2025 edition – running from 1 to 30 November – will once again unite the city through a diverse calendar of free activities and community events. Beyond the 30 days, DFC’s legacy is visible across Dubai through enhanced running tracks, cycling paths, outdoor gyms, and dedicated fitness hubs, supporting the UAE’s ambition to become one of the world’s most active and wellbeing-focused nations.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said:

“Dubai Fitness Challenge, inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, continues to play a vital role in nurturing a culture of movement and long-term wellbeing. The insights highlighted in the UAE Health and Fitness Industry Report reaffirm the growing appetite for accessible, community-focused fitness experiences – a mission that sits at the heart of DFC. As we prepare to welcome the city to this year’s edition from 1–30 November, we remain committed to empowering people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities to embrace active lifestyles. Looking ahead to our milestone 10th year in 2026, we will continue working alongside industry partners to build a healthier, more connected future for our communities.”

Accessibility and Community Design Drive Participation

From a consumer perspective, accessibility remains the single most influential factor shaping participation in fitness. 61.7% of consumers choose their gym based on proximity to home, and 41.8% said that nearby access would encourage them to be more active.

This growing focus on convenience reflects how wellness-integrated community design is reshaping the UAE’s urban landscape. Developers such as Emaar, Aldar, and Arada are increasingly incorporating fitness and wellness facilities into their masterplans, building communities where wellbeing is part of everyday life.

Commenting on the findings, Tom Reece, Marketing Director of IEG Middle East, said: “The launch of the UAE Health and Fitness Industry Report 2025 at Dubai Active Industry, the region’s leading health and fitness trade show, reflects the event’s growing impact as a hub for insight, collaboration and progress. It is inspiring to see the industry unite behind a shared vision of a healthier, more connected nation. Through this report, we aim to understand evolving consumer needs and help drive the sustainable growth of the UAE’s health and fitness market.”

Jordi Pinillos, Co-founder and CEO of Qantara Sports, commented: “This collaborative research marks the start of an ongoing effort to produce national data that will help understand the local market dynamics and provide insights that will help the industry manage an evolving landscape. Our aim in future editions is to expand participation of operators and consumers to enhance representation across all Emirates."

The report also features expert commentary from industry leaders across the UAE’s fitness and wellness landscape, including Loren Holland, Founder & CEO of GymNation; Mark Buchanan, CEO of Fitness First Middle East; Nasser Obeid, CEO of PureGym Arabia; Dr. Dimitri Koutsoubakis, CEO of KUN Sports; Susan Turner, CEO of Precision Wellness; Kevin Teixeira, Founder of Warehouse Gym, and Norris Panton, Founder of Gulf Active Industry Network (GAIN), each sharing insights on the sector’s evolution, the role of data in driving growth, and the collective vision for a more connected and collaborative fitness industry.

The UAE Health and Fitness Industry Report 2025 is based on insights gathered from 45 fitness operators across the UAE, with data collected between July and September 2025.

Now in its ninth edition, Dubai Active Industry – the Middle East’s leading international trade show for health, fitness, and wellness – runs alongside Dubai Active Show and Dubai Muscle Show, together forming the region’s largest fitness and wellness weekend. Organised by IEG Middle East in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, this year’s event welcomes more than 40,000 visitors, including leading buyers, distributors, and industry stakeholders from across the global fitness community from 24th to 26th October.

For more information on Dubai Active Industry and to access the full UAE Health and Fitness Industry Report 2025, please visit: https://dubaiactiveindustry.com/ and https://shorturl.at/0eDCO X

For media inquiries, please contact:

Plus 1 Communications / madhu@plus1comms.com

About Dubai Active Industry

Dubai Active Industry is the Middle East’s premier international trade show for the health, fitness, and wellness sector. Renowned as the region’s leading networking hub, it connects industry leaders, buyers, and professionals through summits, forums, and dedicated business matchmaking opportunities. Alongside this, the event showcases innovations from global brands across equipment, technology, wellness, recovery, and education. Co-located with Dubai Active Show and Dubai Muscle Show, Dubai Active Industry forms part of the region’s largest fitness and wellness weekend. https://dubaiactiveindustry.com/

About ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP

Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), publicly listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) managed by Borsa Italiana SpA, is a leader in Italy for the organisation of trade fairs. It is among the main operators at European level, with ownership/operation of the main exhibition centres in Rimini and Vicenza and has offices in Milan and Arezzo. IEG currently specialises in the organisation of events in five categories: Food & Beverage; Jewellery & Fashion; Tourism, Hospitality and Lifestyle; Wellness, Sport and Leisure; Green & Technology. In recent years, IEG has embarked on an important path of expansion abroad, including joint ventures with local organisers in key markets (e.g. United States, United Arab Emirates and China). In 2019, IEG totalled 48 organised or hosted trade fairs and 190 congress events. www.iegexpo.it

About Qantara Sports

Qantara Sports is a boutique global sports consulting firm with significant expertise in the areas of sports education, sports governance, sports policy, sports business, sports development, sports tourism, sport diplomacy, sport innovation, sport facility management, and inclusivity.

Qantara Sports works with governments, international & national federations, private sector and non-profit organizations, advising and supporting them in the implementation of strategies that reach their objectives. Qantara Sport’s leadership team has more than 25 years of global experience and 15 years of successful project delivery in the Middle East. Using deep international industry expertise and rigorous analysis we deliver and implement successful projects helping private and public sports entities. Qantara Sports focuses on mentoring and empowering young local talent, aiming to provide social impact and deliver sustainable projects.

www.qantarasports.com