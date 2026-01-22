Davos – The UAE Government and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have launched a new phase of their comprehensive strategic partnership, designed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and enhance public-private partnerships. The expanded partnership will facilitate the hosting of Global Future Councils meetings and further the UAE’s participation in the Forum’s platforms. The move underscores the deep-rooted and longstanding relationship between the two parties.

The partnership extension was announced during the 56th World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Member of the World Economic Forum Leadership Council, and Børge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum. Ministers and officials from the UAE delegation at Davos, and senior World Economic Forum leaders including Larry Fink, interim Co-Chair of the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum and co-founder, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock.attended the signing.

Broadening the scope of international cooperation

His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi affirmed that the strategic partnership between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum embodies the UAE’s vision, guided by its President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to broaden the scope of international cooperation and foster alliances with influential global organisations in sectors that define future opportunities, empowering governments and societies to play a role in shaping the future.

His Excellency noted that the two-decade partnership between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum has evolved into a global movement with people at its heart and the future as its destination. Over years of hard work and collaboration, this partnership has pioneered innovation across vital sectors, rooted in a shared belief in the importance of integration between governments, international organisations, and the private sector is essential, and in prioritizing knowledge exchange and the transfer of expertise to drive transformative change.

Børge Brende statement:

Advancing public-private partnerships

The partnership’s first pillar focuses on advancing public-private partnerships and expanding bilateral collaboration to address critical socio-economic challenges. This includes developing human-centric regulatory frameworks for the era of smart technology, as well as proactively investing in people and building resilience to bolster economic stability in emerging markets.

Under this pillar, the partnership will leverage Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) centres to accelerate the adoption of science and technology, while driving innovation to address the future of global water security.

Global Future Councils

The agreement includes a renewed commitment to hosting the Global Future Councils for the next five years, ensuring their continued leadership as a premier international platform for shaping and designing future industries by convening experts, decision makers, and futurists from around the world.

UAE participation in WEF

The agreement further strengthens coordination by ensuring the active participation of UAE leadership across the Forum’s regional and global platforms, including its annual meeting in Davos, the Annual Meeting of the New Champions, and key ministerial-level summits.

The renewed strategic partnership underscores the growing cooperation and a shared commitment to unlocking future opportunities, fostering cross-sectoral synergies, and driving global efforts toward a more prosperous and sustainable future.

