Dubai, UAE – The She Investment Summit, hosted by Dubai-based Women Board of Directors (WBD) in association with The Brain & Performance Centre – A DP World Company, convened top executives and government officials. The compelling conversations and key takeaways set a new benchmark for investing in women's leadership and paved the way for stronger community building and networking.

Delivering the keynote address, H.E. Safeya Al Safi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Commercial Control & Governance Sector, UAE Ministry of Economy, emphasized the UAE’s progressive journey in women’s empowerment. “As I stand here today, I am reminded of the profound journey our nation has undertaken since its founding on December 2, 1971 — from the very start, our wise leaders have recognized women as crucial partners in the UAE’s societal and economic progress,” she stated.

Quoting the UAE’s founding father, the Late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, she added, “I am on the woman’s side, I always say this in order to uphold her right to work and participate in the building process of her country.”… Today, we are well past the stage of striving for gender equality. Instead, our focus is now on empowering women to lead and excel in future sectors — particularly in sectors traditionally dominated by men, such as technology, finance and entrepreneurship.”

The summit also underscored the importance of male allyship in advancing women’s leadership. Jack Uppal, President and Managing Director, General Motors, Africa and Middle East, highlighted his personal and professional experiences, saying, “Personally, I attribute my focus and drive to the environment I grew up in, while my discipline, structure, empathy, and humility were instilled in me by the many women who have been part of my journey, including my grandmother, mother, sister and wife. I have been mentored, coached, and led by more women than men in my 24-year career. By encouraging men to be allies and focusing on developing female talent, we create a culture of mutual respect, trust, and collaboration, driving innovation and setting a positive example for the community.”

He added that GM’s commitment to fostering an environment where women in leadership thrive is a testament to “our belief in diversity.”

Reflecting on the core purpose of the summit, Poonam Chawla, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of WBD, emphasized, “Any corporate that fails to leverage the vision, creativity and leadership of women is not just missing an opportunity, it’s falling behind in the modern world.”

Dr. Craig Cook, CEO of The Brain & Performance Centre – A DP World Company, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to gender parity, stating, “Empowering women has always been at the heart of our mission, and we are committed to driving meaningful progress toward gender parity.”

Meanwhile, Lena Dridi, Legal Expertise & Alliances Manager of DiliTrust, the summit’s diversity partner, emphasized the broader impact of gender diversity in leadership: “Empowering women in leadership is not just about diversity; it’s about unlocking the full potential of corporate governance. Supporting inclusion at the highest levels fosters stronger decision-making and sustainable growth. At DiliTrust, we fully support Women Board of Directors’ mission to shape a more equitable and forward-thinking business landscape.”

The essence of the summit was captured by Claudia Pinto, Head of Philanthropy and Sustainability Advisor to HH Sheikh Marwan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, who stated, “Women empowerment is a vision driven by the Rulers of the UAE… We are in the right place, women here can do anything.”

The event featured a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Maliha Jilani, Managing Partner at Heidrick & Struggles MENA; Dr. Mariam Ketait, Boeing’s Aerospace Xelerated Lead for the Middle East, Turkey, Africa & Central Asia; Dr. Roshanak Bassiri Gharb, Equity Partner at Clyde & Co; Dr. Anita Yadav, CEO, Global Credit Advisory Ltd; Wassim Karkabi, Managing Partner at Stanton Chase; Suvo Sarkar, Founder & CEO of 3D Advisory; and Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President for Market Development, EEMEA at Mastercard.

The She Investment Summit was held at The Brain & Performance Centre – A DP World Company, Dubai, on 12 February 2024.

About WBD

The Women Board of Directors (WBD) is a UAE-based social enterprise and network that believes female fortitude is a mindset, and that, with the right incubation, we think like leaders and then become leaders.

We stand for goals like bridging the gender gap and promotion of female representation at the C-level and on corporate boards. And we walk the talk by building a community of strongly-networked women, curating training workshops, roundtables, and events. Learn more: www.womenboardofdirectors.com.

