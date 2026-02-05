UAE: Apolitical announced today at the World Governments Summit 2026, that it will deliver two new AI-powered tools to support government employees and policymakers to accelerate practical and immediately useful AI adoption in government: the Government AI Navigator and PolicyNova.

Apolitical, the world’s largest online network of government employees, is a strategic partner to governments, providing them with the tools, skills and networks they need to become more effective and tech-enabled organizations.

The tools will be launched later this year and are made possible by funding from Google.org, Google’s philanthropic arm.

Robyn Scott, CEO and co-founder of Apolitical said: “Government employees are being asked to solve harder problems with less time and rising complexity. These new tools are designed to meet them where they are — helping policymakers learn from each other, explore options with confidence, and move from AI curiosity to real-world impact. This is about supporting better decision-making, not just better technology.”

The Government AI Navigator is an interactive and dynamic database of case studies on AI applications and policies from governments around the world. Powered by AI, the Navigator will offer officials a social experience, encouraging engagement, sharing and commenting on the case studies, and enabling government employees to engage directly with peers behind specific AI applications to build on their experiences, including lessons learned.

PolicyNova is an AI-powered policy research tool designed to support policymakers during the early stages of policy development, particularly when exploring how similar challenges have been addressed in other contexts, and to visualise the impact of new interventions.

Rowan Barnett, Google.org director said: “Google.org is dedicated to ensuring the benefits of advanced technology reach all corners of society. By empowering policymakers with AI skills and tools, we can help them to deliver critical services more effectively and efficiently. We believe that these new tools will help governments around the world to accelerate innovation and scale proven solutions that will ultimately improve the lives of their constituents."

As with all Apolitical’s solutions, both tools will be co-designed with and for governments. Government employees and policymakers are invited to support this process by expressing their interest.