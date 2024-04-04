Manama ------ Bahrain: The insurance sector with its various business lines and the financial industry in general in Tunisia and wider Arab region will witness a regional event organised for the second time - the “Arab Actuarial Conference 2024”, bringing the largest convergence of actuaries, insurance, investment, pension, national healthcare, regulator and government executives under one roof.

The conference will be held from 23 to 25 April 2024 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Tunis, with key support from Shielders, CAIS, Lux, LLOYD Assurances, Mazars, ERM Partners, Zamara MENA, Master Actuary, Tunis Re, Society of Actuaries and PWC as key sponsors.

The conference is held under the patronage of His Excellency the Head of Government of Tunisia Mr. Ahmed Hachani, and co-hosted by the local insurance regulator (CGA), local federation of insurance companies (FTUSA) and the Tunisian Actuarial Association.

It’s also supported by national pension and healthcare insurance funds, General Arab Insurance Federation (GAIF), Afro-Asian Insurers & Reinsurers (FAIR), US-based Society of Actuaries, UK’s actuarial institute (IoFA), top-four global audit firms, Lebanese Actuarial Association, and Arab Actuarial Society amongst a few others.

The event will be attended by ministers, heads of regulatory authorities and several CEOs of banks, insurance companies, actuarial firms and universities providing undergraduate and postgraduate actuarial science programs.

Held under the slogan “The World through an Actuarial Eye”, the event is focused on risks and challenges faced by insurance, asset management, wealth management and pension sectors, as well as financial and commercial risks to which governments and businesses in vital sectors are exposed.

The event’s 13 sessions will focus on the actuarial role in addressing evolving and emerging risks affecting all types of commercial re/insurance sectors, digital transformation (Insurtech, big data/ data science, artificial intelligence, blockchain), modelling new risks (climate, cybersecurity, COVID), banking operational risks, macro risks, and chronic challenges in financing pension and healthcare insurance funds.

“The conference has three key objectives” says Ebrahim K Ebrahim, CEO of Fintech Robos which organises this conference.

“We live in a world ravaged by crises and major geopolitical, climatic, and economic challenges, all of which represent risks that significantly affect not just people’s lives but also the plans and operations of businesses and governments. Therefore, it is so critical for us to understand these risks with insight from those best placed to analyse them.

Actuaries specialise in assessing the financial impact associated with such macroeconomic events and can give insight into how our present and our futures will be affected.” he said.

He elaborated that we need to raise awareness on the vital role actuaries can play in Arab and emerging markets in supporting the strategic management of governmental, economic and commercial sectors.

“We also want, as a third goal, to build an industry platform for the actuarial profession in the Arab world, like the well-known international and regional actuarial conferences. This goes hand-in-hand with endeavours by regulators and the local financial industry to develop actuarial talents in the region” said Ebrahim.

Registration for the conference is available at: https://fintechrobos.com/product/arab-actuarial-conference-2024/

About Fintech Robos - www.fintechrobos.com :

We are a B2B Fintech business, providing our clients with leading-edge, white-label technology for savings, investments and pension services. Founded in 2020 in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Fintech Robos is the product of several experts pooling together to revolutionize how financial planning and investment operations can be digitally managed. Additionally, the company organises financial events for the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region, including the Arab Pension & Social Insurance Conference, Arab Actuarial Conference, Arab Savings & Financial Literacy Conference, and MENA’s Wealth & Robo Advisor Conference.

For media queries, please call Ebrahim K Ebrahim, Founder & CEO.

Email: ebrahim@fintechrobos.com