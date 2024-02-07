On February 6th, Asharqia Chamber hosted its monthly Tuesday meeting for the business sector. The guest speaker was Dr. Kamal Al Hamad, Secretary-General of the GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre. Mr. Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al-Wabel, Secretary-General of the Chamber, moderated the discussion.

Dr. Al Hamad focused his talk on the Centre's future plans and strategic directions and outlined a range of development initiatives aimed at enhancing the Centre's services for its target audience. These initiatives include programs designed to cultivate a new generation of legal professionals and specialists within the commercial arbitration sector.

In addition to outlining the Centre's broader plans, Dr. Al Hamad specifically highlighted its "International Fellowship in Arbitration and Qualification of Arbitrators" program. Described as the first of its kind in the Arab world and region, this program aims to foster a new generation of skilled professionals in the field.

The program will be delivered by a team of highly qualified trainers and lecturers, ensuring participants receive top-notch instruction. Dr. Al Hamad emphasized the comprehensiveness of the program, which aligns with the Centre's vision to promote "the culture of arbitration" through modern, practical approaches. The program incorporates self-study, interactive seminars, and workshops, equipping participants with the knowledge, skills, and strategies necessary to navigate international arbitration cases effectively.

The program offers a comprehensive curriculum designed to instill essential skills and knowledge in its participants. Key learning objectives include understanding and applying fundamental principles of law and arbitration practice, navigating the legal framework and procedural rules governing arbitration, developing expertise in drafting arbitration-related documents, and promoting the use of arbitration in resolving investment disputes and international contracts.

The program consists of 8 interactive online sessions held in the evening, spanning 3 months. This flexible format allows participants to engage in learning while balancing their professional commitments. Successful graduates receive an internationally accredited fellowship certificate from the GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre. This accreditation grants them associate membership with the Centre, potential access to the "Management of arbitration sessions" professional program, and ultimately, the opportunity to become listed arbitrators at the Centre.