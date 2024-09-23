Global Leaders Unite to Promote Trust and Transparency

Trust Path & Reputation Summit to be held next year under the slogan Building Trust, Shaping Reputation

Summit Showcases Global Commitment to a Brighter Future

Key Focus Areas: Media, Politics, and Economy

New York, USA – The Centre for Global Studies (CGS)– an initiative program of the Parliamentary Assembly of Mediterranean (PAM), has successfully organized a side event during the UN Summit of the Future, held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York today, in partnership with the UN Security Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate (CTED), the Parliament Mission of the Kingdom of Morrocco to the UN in New York and the Permanent Mission of Italy to the UN in New York.

The session organised by CGS and PAM was held under the theme: “Parliamentary Support in Re-Establishing Trust and Reputation in Multilateral Governance”. The aim of this session is to advance the strategic goals of the Summit in enhancing parliamentary and governmental cooperation on critical global challenges and reinvigorating the multilateral system of governance, providing decision-makers with the key information needed to exercise their national oversight on the outcomes of the Summit, as well as foster the implementation of the Pact for the Future, at both the national and regional levels.

Today’s session which took place at the UN Headquarter in New York was moderated by H.E. Amb. Sergio Piazzi, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, and graced by the participation of honorary speakers, including; H.E. Hon. Enaam Mayara, PAM President and President of the House of Councillors of the Kingdom of Morocco, H.E. Amb. Dennis Francis, President of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, H.E. Amb. Omar Hilale, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Morocco to the United Nations in New York, H.E. Amb. Gianluca Greco, Deputy Permanent Representative of Italy to the United Nations in New York, Ms. Natalia Gherman, Assistant Secretary-General (ASG) and Executive Director of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), Hon. Deborah Bergamini (Italy), PAM Rapporteur on Political Affairs, H.E. Hon. Mohamed Abou El Enein, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Egypt and PAM President Emeritus, hon. Joana Lima (Portugal), President of the PAM Women Parliamentary Forum (TBC), Hon. Tuba Durgut (Türkiye), Vice-President in-pectore of the PAM Women Parliamentary Forum, Prof. Rym Ayadi, Founder and President of the Euro-Mediterranean Economists Association (EMEA) and H.E. Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of the PAM-CGS and PAM Roving Ambassador for the GCC.

The Centre for Global Studies (CGS) leads the way in assessing and strengthening trust and reputation for both private and public sectors globally. As a top-tier research institution, CGS sets the benchmark for evaluating trustworthiness and reputation through comprehensive criteria, while serving as a key reference for countries, companies, and organizations.

Towards the end of the session, H.E. Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of the Centre for Global Studies (CGS) and Roving Ambassador of PAM for the GCC Region, has delivered the conclusion remarks where he thanked all dignitaries for their speeches and their contributions. His Excellency also mentioned as a conclusion to the fruitful discussion that took place during the session, that CGS will be announcing the launch of the “Trust Path & Reputation Summit” which will be held under the slogan: Building Trust, Shaping Reputation. The summit will take place next year where the name of the hosting country and date will be revealed soon.

The summit goes in line with the objectives of the UN Summit of the Future which offers a chance to deliver more fully on promises that have already been made, to ready the international community for the world to come, and to restore trust. .

H.E. Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, said in his speech: “I am proud to announce the concept of the "Trust Path & Reputation Summit" which will run under the slogan: Building trust, Shaping Reputation. This Summit is intended to be more than just an event; it is a call to action—a commitment to building a better future rooted in integrity, transparency, and mutual respect, in line with the vision of the Pact for the Future.”

He continued: “The Summit, in its first edition, focusing on Media, Politics, and Economy, will aim at serving as a critical platform for addressing in detail how these sectors influence trust and reputation in governance.”

“Through open dialogue and expert discussions, we will work towards strengthening communication between institutions and the communities they serve, ensuring that accurate and reliable information is always accessible. This will enable us to build stronger frameworks for trust and reputation, not only within governments and parliaments, but across every sector that influences the wellbeing of our societies.” Continued H.E. AlMadani

The Trust Path & Reputation Summit announcement underscores the importance of activating transparency, building trust, and improving reputation as key components in creating a more sustainable future. The Summit will focus on three main areas: Media, Politics, and Economy, while build a sustainable future through practical strategies that support good governance, contribute to developing policies that positively impact economic, political, and media fields, and aid in legislative advancements. The Summit also seeks to enhance communication and facilitate discussions between institutions and communities by raising the level of dialogue through open platforms that provide access to accurate and reliable information.

Additionally, the Summit presents an opportunity to engage with thought leaders and form partnerships that support innovation and cooperation, improve financial transparency, and build trust in communities through ethical leadership, cybersecurity, and adherence to international standards. This will promote productive dialogues, emphasize the importance of addressing vital concerns, and foster integrity and connections among the stakeholders, signifying a pivotal shift to a more transparent, innovative, and sustainable environment.

In conclusion, the Trust Path & Reputation Summit is not only a response to today’s challenges but also a forward-looking initiative. It offers a chance to rebuild and restore trust in institutions, organizations, and governments worldwide. Together, we can ensure that the world of tomorrow is more trustworthy, more transparent, and more resilient.

The Summit's website has been launched during the session as well, where it highlights the Summit's program, key speakers, and the importance of the accompanying exhibition. The upcoming event provides a platform for showcasing solutions and innovations supporting trust and transparency and focuses on building deeper relationships and exchanging genuine insights to drive real change

About the Parliamentary Assembly of Mediterranean (PAM)

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) is an international organization aimed at promoting dialogue and cooperation among the countries of the Mediterranean region. PAM works to address common challenges and foster mutual understanding through parliamentary collaboration and joint initiatives.

About the Centre for Global Studies (CGS)

The Centre For Global Studies (CGS) is an influential think tank dedicated to fostering dialogue and promoting strategic solutions for global challenges. Through its initiatives, CGS seeks to advance international cooperation and understanding of key issues affecting the global community.

About the UN Summit of the Future

The Summit is a high-level event, bringing world leaders together to forge a new international consensus on how we deliver a better present and safeguard the future.

Effective global cooperation is increasingly critical to our survival but difficult to achieve in an atmosphere of mistrust, using outdated structures that no longer reflect today’s political and economic realities.

This once-in-a-generation opportunity serves as a moment to mend eroded trust and demonstrate that international cooperation can effectively achieve agreed goals and tackle emerging threats and opportunities.