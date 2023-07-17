Doha, Qatar - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity, announced that its Risk to Resilience world tour – the world’s largest cybersecurity roadshow is enroute to the Middle East and Africa (MEA) to empower enterprises in building up their defence capabilities and reimagine cybersecurity. The roadshow in Qatar took place at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Doha.

With a total of 120+ cities planned across the world, the roadshow is visiting 13 cities across the region. These include Tunis, Muscat, Rabat, Manama, Doha, Kuwait, Jeddah, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Cairo, Amman, and Johannesburg.

"Cybersecurity threats are an undeniable reality in today's interconnected world, requiring a robust and well-structured defense strategy," said Assad Arabi, Managing Director of Gulf and Emerging Markets, Trend Micro. "At Trend Micro, we're driven by a relentless pursuit of innovation, aiming to set new standards in protecting our digital landscape. Our Risk to Resilience world tour stands as a concrete symbol of our dedication, and through this initiative, we seek to empower regional organizations with the tools and knowledge to counteract cyber adversaries most efficiently, thus moving towards a more secure and resilient digital future.”

The tour brought together industry experts, leaders, and IT professionals to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and solutions in cybersecurity. Attendees gained valuable insights into emerging threats and knowledge to implement practical solutions to protect their businesses against modern threat actors.

According to Trend Micro’s Annual Cybersecurity report for 2022: "Rethinking Tactics," the company’s security solutions blocked and detected over 870 million cyber threats in 2022 across the Middle East and Africa region. These figures emphasize the critical need for companies to recognize the severity of the increasing attack surface and take proactive measures to protect themselves from potential cyberattacks by remaining vigilant and adopting a robust, multi-layered cybersecurity approach.

The Risk to Resilience World Tour is covering a range of insightful topics that will empower organizations to improve their cybersecurity integrity, enhance risk management, accelerate business resilience, make proactive risk-based decisions, emulate real-world success stories, bridge the skills gaps with intuitive tools and workflow automation, enhance visibility, reduce costs, improve security outcomes, and ease compliance obligations through consolidation.

About Trend Micro

