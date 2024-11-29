Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – TransTRACK, a tech-enabler company specializing in the fleet operation optimization of vehicle fleets and supply chain integrator solutions through cutting-edge solutions powered by Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, has taken a strategic step to enter the Middle East market. The company's participation in the Fleet Safety & Sustainable Mobility Summit 2024, hosted by Knowledge Expansion in collaboration with the Australasian Fleet Management Association (AfMA), marks a pivotal moment in introducing its innovative technology to a region increasingly focused on efficiency and sustainability.

Anggia Meisesari, Founder and CEO of TransTRACK, joined a panel discussion titled “Smart Fleet Management: IoT & Automation for Optimized Safety and Efficiency”, highlighting how real-time IoT and AI data revolutionize fleet management by enhancing safety, reducing operational costs, and cutting carbon emissions—three critical challenges in modern logistics.

Anggia Meisesari, Founder and CEO of TransTRACK, stated, “The Middle East market, with its rapid growth in logistics and mobility, presents a tremendous opportunity for deploying our technology. Through IoT- and AI-driven solutions, we can help companies enhance operational efficiency, mitigate safety risks, and support sustainability efforts. Our participation in this summit underscores TransTRACK’s commitment to becoming a global player driving transformation in the fleet and mobility industry.”

The Middle East market is undergoing a significant transformation in the transportation and logistics sectors, driven by initiatives such as Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which focus on carbon emission reduction and energy efficiency through vehicle electrification. The region is also becoming a hub for major investments in technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), automation, and smart logistics to enhance supply chain efficiency, as reported by global consultants PwC Middle East and McKinsey.

However, the region faces unique challenges, including an extensive and complex logistics network, high operational costs, and the need to reach remote areas. Reports from the International Road Transport Union (IRU) highlight that supply chain fragmentation often hampers efficiency, while the World Bank Logistics Performance Index emphasizes that, despite significant investment, some infrastructure still lacks sufficient support for efficient regional logistics operations. Sustainable initiatives and the application of advanced technologies continue to be the primary focus to address these challenges and boost the region's competitiveness as a global logistics hub.

TransTRACK’s participation in the summit also serves as a critical step in understanding the specific needs of the Middle East market. With solutions that have proven to increase fleet productivity by 40% and reduce operational costs by 30%, TransTRACK is well-positioned to be a strategic partner in this transformation.

By utilizing IoT and AI, TransTRACK’s technology enables real-time data collection for monitoring and analyzing fleet performance. This approach facilitates predictive maintenance, preventing breakdowns and ensuring cost savings, enhanced safety, and operational efficiency. Furthermore, the solutions align with global carbon regulations, supporting the region’s green policies to combat climate change.

Committed to sustainability, TransTRACK delivers solutions that prioritize efficiency and minimize carbon footprints. Its technology reduces fuel consumption and significantly lowers greenhouse gas emissions, making it highly relevant for the Middle East’s growing green agenda.

As a leader in fleet management technology, TransTRACK continues to expand its international footprint, including in Southeast Asia, Australia, and now the Middle East. By digitizing fleet operations, TransTRACK has become a strategic partner for industries ranging from logistics and public transportation to energy and infrastructure. The Fleet Safety & Sustainable Mobility Summit 2024 marks an initial step for TransTRACK to build stronger connections with industry stakeholders in the Middle East while showcasing the technological excellence of Indonesia on the global stage.

About TransTRACK

TransTRACK is a tech-enabler company specializing in the fleet operation optimization of vehicle fleets and supply chain integrator solutions through cutting-edge solutions powered by Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to help business people in various industries optimize their operations by reducing costs, increasing efficiency, maximizing productivity, and increasing business sustainability.

TransTRACK offers companies solutions to increase productivity and fleet utilization by 40%, as well as reduce overtime, fuel and labor costs, total mileage and idle time by 30% by digitizing their fleet operations.

Through its Fleet Operation Optimizer solution, TransTRACK provides an efficient shipping process. The fleet management system is the remote control of the fleet, drivers and cargo. The Transportation Management streamlines the delivery process and ensures on-time delivery, while its Truck Appointment System will solve the problem of truck congestion and effective loading/unloading times.

For further information, please visit https://www.transtrack.co/.

