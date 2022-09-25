The Oman Pavilion is being held at GITEX Global for the first time with an aim to demonstrate the development and integration of the technology sector in the GCC countries and showcase its innovation and latest trends. GITEX Global is one of the world’s most influential meeting places for the technology industry; bringing together thought-leaders, creators, innovators, and makers to discuss, debate and challenge new ideologies, showcase new products and identify future opportunities. GITEX 2022 will take place on 10-14 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre, United Arab Emirates.

eMushrif, an Oman-based IoT and Artificial Intelligence product provider, with a growing presence in the MENA region, will take the opportunity to be part of the Oman Pavilion at GITEX Global 2022.

“eMushrif is a technology company that aims to change people’s life and make it easier, safer, and smarter by bringing the utmost convenience, safety, and ride experience to school buses, as we aim to provide safe and reliable rides to school. Our participation as technology companies in a single pavilion at GITEX enables us to showcase the steady progress made by the GCC states in the ICT sector and to inform regional and foreign investors about the significant ICT-related projects for the GCC’s government and private sectors.” According to Mr. Adnan Al-Shuaili, CEO of “eMushrif”.

“We will display eMushrif most recent advancements in the use of IoT to create solutions to monitor the safety of students on school buses. Parents and school administrators can track the buses, know where they are geographically, and receive real-time updates thanks to an innovative mobile application. Additionally, the technology also tracks the conduct of bus drivers to safeguard students.” Mr. Al-Shuaili said.

“eMushrif was established in the Sultanate of Oman in 2016 with the hands of an experienced Omani youth funded by government funds and private investment organizations, it launched its branch in the State of Kuwait in 2019 as a cornerstone toward regional and global expansion. He explained that the company is present in 4 countries Oman, Kuwait, Egypt, and UAE. with more than 300 members in the 4 countries”, Mr. Al-Shuaili added.

Oman Data Park, another Omani ICT company, will also be part of the Oman Pavilion. “Established in 2012, Oman Data Park is the Sultanate’s premier IT Managed Services provider, offering Managed IT, Hosting, Cloud Services, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Data Center services utilizing its own locally hosted TIA 942 rated datacenters, and will take the opportunity to be part of the Oman Pavilion at GITEX Global 2022”, according to Eng. Maqbool AL Wahaibi, CEO of “Oman Data Park.”

Oman Data Park has won numerous awards including Best Digital Data Centre in the Middle East at the Telecom World Middle East Awards 2019, the Best Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) Award 2019, as well as VeeAM VCSP Partner for 2020 and CISCO Partner of the year 2020, Fortinet Cloud MSSP 2020, Best Datacenter and Cyber Security Center awards at COMEX 2021.

Oman Data Park also wins the best Middle East Service Provider of the Year award at the Veeam ProPartner Summit 2022, and the Sultanate’s first IT-managed and cloud services provider, has won Comex Award for Excellence in Cyber Security, within its participation in COMEX 2022, and wins another award for Cloud Managed Services Partner of the Year 2021 from Logicom.

Mr. Ahmed Al Hujairy, CEO – WorkSmart for Events Management, the organizer of the Oman Pavilion at GITEX Global, welcomed eMushrif and Oman Data Park to the Omani Pavilion at the exhibition. He also stressed the organizers' efforts to highlight the presence of this pavilion, pointing out that the organization of this pavilion stemmed from the role of WorkSmart in promoting the ICT sector at the Gulf level. He added that Stands are selling out fast, so it’s a very good chance for GCC ICT companies to build business relationships by joining the GCC Pavilion at GITEX Global 2022.

"We have been coordinating the participation of Bahraini technology businesses in one national pavilion at GITEX for the past 15 years, and each year it becomes more and more successful. We affirm that we will make the most of all the expertise we have gained over the years to make sure that the GCC technology companies achieve their desired goals from their participation in GITEX, which will have a positive impact on the development and growth. We encourage any GCC businesses interested in participating to get in touch with WorkSmart to learn more about the opportunities and facilities it provides, and we promise them to grow their markets 10x bigger by joining the National Pavilion at GITEX Global 2022 " Mr. Al Hujairy concluded.

