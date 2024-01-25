Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC), the region’s largest pop culture festival, has announced the top activities and attractions at the 2024 edition of the event, being held from 9 - 11 February 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Fans, friends, families and geeks alike have much to look forward to as the countdown continues to the epic weekend extravaganza. The event is for all ages whether attending with friends or family, there is something for everyone. Read on to find out what you can expect at Comic Con this February.

MEET THE STARS

Share a special memory with your heroes and get a lifetime of bragging rights to share with your family, friends, and the whole world. The Meet the Stars zone is where you will meet your favorite celebrities, voice actors and Japanese Voice Actors. The 2024 edition of the event brings a stunning lineup featuring names like Iñaki Godoy and Taz Skylar (One Piece), James and Oliver Phelps (Harry Potter), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Temuera Morrison (Star Wars), Frank Welker and Peter Cullen (Transformers) and Troy Baker (The Last of Us).

MEET LEGENDARY ARTISTS IN THE COMIC CREATORS CLUB

Meet and greet your favorite Comic Creators of the world's most popular characters and fandoms. This year’s lineup includes legendary artists like Steve McNiven (Marvel Civil War, Old Man Logan, New Avengers); Ivan Reis (Green Lantern, Teen Titans, Superman); Mark Brooks (Batman, Immortal X-Men, Fantastic Four); Stephen Segovia (X-Men, Star Wars, Captain Marvel); Carlo Pagulayan (Hulk, Batman & Robin, Elektra); and digital artist Kode Abdo popularly known as BossLogic (digital artwork of Marvel, DC, anime and more).

EXPERIENCE A TASTE OF JAPAN IN THE JAPANESE VILLAGE

The Japanese Village is a new feature that will cater to the otakus, samurais and idols that are looking to experience a mix of traditional and modern Japanese activities, bringing a true Japanese pop culture experience to MEFCC.

DISCOVER THE ARTIST ALLEY

Support local and regional artists and explore their original work, crafts, art and so much more. The Artist Alley is a cornerstone of MEFCC where many artists from the region gather to showcase their latest work, get commissions done on demand by visitors, and network with fellow artists and publishers.

ENJOY LIVE ENTERTAINMENT, DANCE AND EAT TO YOUR HEART’S CONTENT AT THE FESTIVAL PLAZA

The Festival Plaza brings live entertainment to MEFCC, with a three-day program full of fun and exciting sets, including live music acts from bands & DJs, dance performances and competitions, and the fan-favorite cosplay competition. There’s a Kids Zone for the little heroes too with a superhero slide, trampoline, soft play area, single bungee and arts and craft. That’s not all, discover delightful F&B options from food trucks.

SHOP FOR EXCLUSIVE MERCHANDISE & COLLECTIBLES

Get your hands on some of the best goodies that MEFCC’s retailers, shop owners, and collectors have in store for you at the Con from exclusive and limited-edition figures, comic books, Funko Pops, trading cards, shirts, to other collectibles on sale.

CATCH CELEBRITY INTERVIEWS & COMMUNITY SESSIONS AT THE MAIN STAGE

The ultimate hub for pop culture enthusiasts, bringing together fans who share a common passion for comics, movies, TV shows, anime, gaming, and pop culture. Here, you can experience celebrity panels, interviews, attend engaging community sessions and debates, and connect with fellow geeks, filmmakers, aspiring actors, animators, and many more.

COSPLAY

Featuring a world of characters from anime, games, comics, movies, and TV shows being brought to life through the most passionate, expressive and energetic fans that visit Middle East Film & Comic Con each year – Cosplayers! Don’t forget to take a picture with your favorite cosplay. This year will feature a special Cosplay Parade and the fan favorite, Cosplay Competition.

LEVEL IT UP AT THE GAMING ZONE

Plug in your controllers, it’s time to get your game on! The Gaming Zone is the home of video games, tournaments, challenges, retailers, merch and entertainment tech. Gamers can expect another year of extremely competitive tournaments, cash prizes and exclusive goodies at the Gaming Zone. Fight for bragging rights, experience demos of unreleased and indie games, and test-drive the latest gaming tech.

MAKE IT AN MEFCC STAYCATION

Fans can avail an exciting range of discounted offers from MEFCC partner hotels through Hotel Map and tours through Emirates Tours and Orient Travels for a staycation experience. Fans booking their stay through MEFCC partner hotels will receive fantastic benefits such as best discounted rates, closest possible rooms to the convention venue at ADNEC, and the opportunity to geek out and make new friends with other Comic Con attendees and enjoy the ultimate Abu Dhabi experience.

To find out more about MEFCC and to purchase tickets now, visit www.mefcc.com and follow @mefcc to stay connected.