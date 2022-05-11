Abu Dhabi-UAE: Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), today announced that the Additive Manufacturing group, a newly established subset of its Advanced Materials Research Center (AMRC), will host a one-day, in-person seminar titled ‘Additive Manufacturing the Future’. The thought session will offer insights into pioneering technologies that are disrupting and accelerating Industry 4.0 - the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Taking place on May 19 at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas, the event is the first in-person seminar organized by TII’s Additive Manufacturing team and is open to the public via free registration.

Additive Manufacturing the Future will convene global experts and unpack the latest trailblazing additive manufacturing advances while also touching upon their current and future applications. Attendees will gain valuable insights on the cutting-edge technologies and breakthrough solutions that drive industry today. Offering an ideal networking platform, the seminar is set to create a hub for interconnected additive manufacturing specialists in the UAE and beyond.

Dr. Nesma Aboulkhair, Lead Researcher, Additive Manufacturing, Advanced Materials Research Center, said: “Additive manufacturing technologies are reshaping the future of the manufacturing sector and enabling us to harness new opportunities in various fields, including aerospace, automotive, and biomedical, among others. Alongside insights about today’s manufacturing landscape, the seminar will provide an inside perspective on the additive manufacturing activities underway at the newly established Additive Manufacturing laboratory, with a focus on its industry-leading metal additive manufacturing operations.”

The seminar will cover the myriad emerging areas in the field and include ten key sessions presented by renowned global thought leaders and experts in additive manufacturing. Dr. Nesma Aboulkhair, who was recently ranked among ‘Stanford's top 2% Scientists 2021 for Single year citations’ for the second year in a row, will deliver the opening keynote.

Prof. Richard Hague, Director, Centre for Additive Manufacturing (CfAM) at University of Nottingham, will present a talk titled Beyond Structure – enabling 21st Century products through the 3D Deposition of Functional Materials. Dr. Manyalibo J. Mathews, Materials Science Division Leader at California’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, will headline a session on Advancing Process Control Additive Manufacturing of Metals. Prof. Moataz Attallah, Director, Advanced Materials & Processing Laboratory (AMPLab), University of Birmingham, will speak on Additive Manufacturing of Functional Metallic Materials.

For her part, Mariangela Lombardi, Full Professor at Italy’s Politecnico di Torino, will offer key insights on Metal Additive Manufacturing @ Politecnico di Torino: Past, Present and Future. Dr. María Teresa Pérez Prado, Senior Scientist & Head of Sustainable Metallurgy at IMDEA in Madrid, will address the topic of Microstructural Design by Additive Manufacturing.

Those keen to register for the free-to-attend event and tune into the sessions can visit https://amrcseminar.tii.ae/

-Ends-

About Technology Innovation Institute (TII)

Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is the dedicated applied research pillar of Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). TII is a pioneering global research and development center that focuses on applied research and new-age technology capabilities. The Institute has 10 dedicated research centers in quantum, autonomous robotics, cryptography, advanced materials, digital science, directed energy, secure systems, propulsion, biotechnology, and alternative energy. By working with exceptional talent, universities, research institutions and industry partners from all over the world, the Institute connects an intellectual community and contributes to building an R&D ecosystem reinforcing Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s status as a global hub for innovation.

For more information, visit www.tii.ae

About Advanced Materials Research Center (AMRC):

Advanced Materials Research Center (AMRC) – at Technology Innovation Institute (TII) – is dedicated to breakthrough developments in smart materials with practical use-cases. With a well-funded team of internationally recognized scientists, the Center is exploring innovations in the use of metals and composites including, meta, nano, smart, self-healing, energy absorbing, additive manufacturing, and thermoplastic materials.

For more information, visit https://advancedmaterials.tii.ae

Connect with us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tiiuae/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TIIuae

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tiiuae/

For media enquiries, please contact:

Technology Innovation Institute

Comms@atrc.ae