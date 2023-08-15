Fans can secure tickets for the WSX Abu Dhabi GP today, with tickets starting from 110 AED for first day and 270 AED for the full weekend

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Ahead of the championship’s regional debut, organisers have today announced tickets for the FIM World Supercross (WSX) Championships Abu Dhabi Grand Prix are now on sale for the season’s penultimate round in Abu Dhabi.

Held across 4-5 November 2023 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, 40 of the world’s best supercross riders will face off in the World Championship WSX & SX24 divisions, with a special inclusion of UAE’s best junior riders getting the once in a lifetime opportunity to compete, in an action-packed weekend in the region’s first ever World Supercross event.

Perfect for the whole family, the new addition to Yas Island’s event-filled 2023 calendar also serves as the kick off to an incredible racing season in Abu Dhabi, headlined by the 15th edition of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from 23-26 November 2023 at Yas Marina Circuit.

SX Global’s CEO, Adam Bailey said: “It’s an exciting moment as we announce tickets for our first event in the Middle East are now on sale, and we are eagerly counting down the days until gates drop inside the Etihad Arena for the WSX Abu Dhabi GP.”

“We can’t wait for local fans to experience the breath-taking, thrilling nature of World Supercross, coupled with the fun, family friendly entertainment that encompasses the event.

Bringing World Supercross to the region has always been on our agenda, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase this incredible spectacle that’s unlike anything the Middle East has seen before – we look forward to what will be a historic moment in Abu Dhabi in November.”

Alongside the variety of world-class, international sporting events set to take place on Yas Island over the coming months, including UFC 294, the NBA Abu Dhabi Games and the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the WSX Abu Dhabi GP adds to the island’s history of hosting historic sporting moments.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said: “The inclusion of the World Supercross Abu Dhabi GP to our thrilling calendar of international events over the coming months is only adding to the legacy of Yas Island playing host to historic sporting moments on a global stage.”

“Having the regional debut of WSX as the opening event of our incredible racing season, ahead of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, will add an exciting family-friendly spectacle that we are sure our fans will love.”

Offering excitement and thrills for the whole family, featuring the world’s best supercross riders, live music, exhilarating pyrotechnics and gravity-defying stunts, fans can secure their seat at the first ever WSX Abu Dhabi GP, with tickets for the first day of action starting from just 110 AED per person and 270 AED for the full weekend.

Families can also look forward to exclusive group ticket packages with an incredible 30% discount on ticket bundles. Organisers have confirmed tickets for groups of two or four will start from just 83 AED per person to experience the action with family and friends at Etihad Arena.

For more information on tickets for this year’s WSX Abu Dhabi GP, please visit etihadarena.ae.

2023 World Supercross Championship Calendar

British GP Villa Park, Birmingham 1 July

Singapore GP National Stadium, Singapore 30 September

German GP Merkur Spiel Arena, Dusseldorf 14 October

Canadian GP BC Place, Vancouver 28 October

Abu Dhabi GP Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi 4-5 November

Australian GP Marvel Stadium, Melbourne 24-25 November

About WSX

The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) is an international supercross racing Championship led by SX Global in Australia. The World Supercross Championship was primarily based in the USA before the world governing body for motorcycle sport, Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), awarded SX Global the exclusive organisational and commercial rights to stage and promote the World Supercross Championship from 2022 onwards.

Last year, the WSX pilot season was launched at Principality Stadium, Cardiff to over 35,000 fans before it headed down under, where 50,000 fans witnessed the finale across two nights at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. The 2022 Championship saw Ken Roczen from Germany win the WSX class, and Shane McElrath from the USA win the SX2 class.

WSX offers the biggest prize money in World Supercross Championship history, with US$250,000 to be won at each round across the two racing classes – WSX (450cc) and SX2 (250cc). Under its independent team franchise model, the Championship also features unprecedented financial support for teams and riders. WSX provides an elevated experience for fans through unique race formats, broadcast innovations, and in-stadium entertainment suitable for people and families of all ages. Visit WSXChampionship.com to find out more!

About Ethara:

Ethara was created following the integration of activities and operations of Flash Entertainment and Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management. Ethara is setting the standard of excellence in entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. With offices throughout the region, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge, and skills. Ethara, meaning ‘thrill’ in Arabic, manages an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena, and the Yas Conference Centre. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences. For further information, visit: www.ethara.com