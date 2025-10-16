Aisha Al Mulla: The high turnout at Pink Caravan’s community events reflects growing health awareness and solidarity across society

Sharjah: The Pink Caravan wrapped up the second edition of its community event in Aljada, welcoming over 8,500 visitors and delivering 1,135 free breast cancer screenings during three lively days filled with family activities, awareness sessions, and public engagement.

The event, organised by Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) and delivered through The Pink Caravan, ran from October 10 to 12 under the theme "A Community Through Her".

Over the three days, the event provided clinical exams for women and men, and mammograms for women aged 40 and above, reinforcing the campaign’s emphasis on accessible and preventative healthcare. Meanwhile, families took part in workshops, shows, and creative activities. The pink-themed performances, roaming entertainers, soap bubble displays, and photo opportunities created a festive atmosphere.

Visitors enjoyed face painting, drawing, cap and T-shirt design, and flower-making sessions, while teenagers gathered in the gaming zone and joined various competitions.

Aisha Al Mulla, Director of FOCP, said the strong turnout and high level of participation reflect growing public awareness, solidarity, and willingness to engage with early detection efforts. She added that the large number of screenings and visitors underscores the impact of long-term community outreach.

She said: “This level of engagement shows how years of consistent awareness efforts are making a difference. The event also highlighted the strength of collaboration between public institutions, private companies, and the wider community. FOCP and Pink Caravan will continue to run initiatives and campaigns throughout the year and strengthen strategic partnerships to build a sustainable model for awareness and support.”

Participants also explored the Manbat Market, which featured organic produce and healthy food. A portion of sales supports FOCP and Pink Caravan's work with cancer patients and their families.

Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council held interactive sessions on Emirati crafts, supporting the event’s focus on heritage, community, and responsibility.

The three day event was part of FOCP’s Pink October campaign, which includes ten fixed clinics and Mobile and Mini clinics offering free breast cancer screenings at more than 86 locations across the UAE. The screenings are paired with education on prevention and early detection.

The event was supported by several supporting entities, including Crescent Petroleum,Arada Real Estate Development, Ellington Properties, Arabian Automobiles – Al Rostamani and SHIFT Car Rental, Sharjah National Oil Corporation, Zulal, Al Marwan Group, Sharjah Media City (Shams), Signmax, Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, Sella, SANED and the Sharjah Volunteer Center.

