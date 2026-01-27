Riyadh - The Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC) 2026 concluded today at the King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The event saw high-level international participation, with over 10,000 attendees, including 40 labor ministers and more than 200 international speakers and experts representing over 100 countries.

The third edition of GLMC, held under the theme “Future in Progress” and organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD), witnessed the signing of 90 strategic agreements and memoranda of understanding between government entities and the private sector. These initiatives aim to support the labor market and are expected to benefit more than 6 million people within and beyond the Kingdom.

The agreements and memoranda of understanding signed at GLMC 2026 focused on four key areas. The first centered on skills development and leadership capacity-building through international training partnerships and professional accreditation programs. The second aimed at accelerating digital transformation and adopting advanced technology and artificial intelligence, with agreements covering the development of digital services, automation solutions, and cybersecurity. The third area sought to expand flexible employment and freelance opportunities, connecting individuals with new economic opportunities. Finally, the agreements promoted sectoral and sustainable development partnerships that link training directly to the labor market and support local economies, ensuring practical and long-term impact.

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Abuthnein, Vice Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for Labor, delivered the closing remarksof GLMC 2026, marking the end of two days of discussions focused on practical solutions to current and future labor market challenges.

Dr. Abuthnein emphasized that GLMC is designed to be a continuous platform for collaboration throughout the year, with partnerships and knowledge exchange extending beyond the conference days. The discussions are part of an ongoing cycle of engagement sustained through continuous cooperation.

As part of its research and analytical efforts, GLMC released an international report titled “What Works for Work: A Guidebook to Proven and Promising Employment Solutions”, in collaboration between the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Developmen and the World Bank, to assist policymakers in designing and diversifying effective labor market programs amid rapid economic and technological transformations.

Additionally, GLMC issued a report in cooperation with the World Bank titled “A Decade of Progress”, providing a comprehensive analytical review of the transformation of Saudi Arabia’s labor market over the past decade, documenting achievements since the launch of Vision 2030 and the Labor Market Strategy, along with structural reforms that reshaped employment patterns and enhanced the efficiency and inclusivity of the Saudi labor market.

At the start of the conference, His Excellency Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, chaired the high-level ministerial Roundtable attended by 40 labor ministers and the Director-General of the International Labor Organization (ILO). The ministers agreed on six decisive measures to shape the future of work.

GLMC also celebrated the graduation of the first cohort of the Labor Market Academy, comprising 36 graduates from 34 countries, and launched the second cohort with participants from 31 countries, including 19 countries participating for the first time and 12 returning from the 2025 edition.

A Policy Hackathon was held focusing on first-job opportunities, with teams addressing alignment of skills with market needs, accelerating transitions to employment, and improving efficiency of employment systems amid rapid technological and economic changes.

Notable side events included celebrating the 10th anniversary of the “Musaned” platform, highlighting its transformative impact on the domestic labor sector and alignment with Vision 2030, and the launch of the Career Guidance platform under the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF).

The success of the third edition of GLMC underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to playing a leading role in shaping the future of work globally through innovation, partnerships, and workforce empowerment, ensuring sustainable, flexible, and inclusive labor markets. The conclusion of the conference marks the start of a new phase focused on policy development and preparing the labor market for future transformations, with innovation, collaboration, and readiness for change remaining key to workforce success and stability in the coming decades.