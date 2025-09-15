Serious discussions will address the future of Egyptian and African women in technology, innovation, and science, with a vision of expanding to a global ranking and moving toward the African continent.

Cairo: The Forum of the 50 Most Influential Women, under the patronage and in cooperation with the National Council for Women, announces the launch of the fourth edition of the Egyptian Women’s Summit, held this year under the theme:

“The Future of Women in Science, Technology, and Innovation”

(STEM and Future Innovation Summit).

This fourth edition is considered the most prominent event in the region, evolving from a national activity into a high-level regional and international platform. It attracts more than 6,000 female leaders from Egypt, the Arab world, and Africa, alongside senior officials, policymakers, leaders of public and private institutions, and representatives of international and regional organizations, as well as youth delegations from public and private universities.

The summit focuses on the role of women in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), linking them with innovation and entrepreneurship. The aim is to empower young female leaders to keep pace with the demands of the digital era and strengthen women’s presence in the knowledge economy and future technological transformations up to 2035.

The event’s agenda includes high-level ministerial sessions bringing together decision-makers and officials concerned with women’s issues and development.

• Specialized training workshops on innovation and entrepreneurship will provide new generations with opportunities to learn from inspiring leaders.

• The summit will also host the second edition of the Employment Forum for Girls and Fresh Graduates, with major private sector companies participating to offer direct job and training opportunities.

• For the first time, the official announcement of the Top 50 Most Influential African Women 2025 list will be made during the African Women Awards ceremony. This strategic step enhances Egypt’s position as a bridge for regional and international communication and affirms its role in leading women’s development movements across Africa.

Dina Abdel Fattah, Founder and Chairwoman of the Top 50 Most Influential Women Forum, stated:

“The Egyptian Women’s Summit has become a leading regional platform that reflects Egypt’s successful experience in empowering women and opens new horizons for cooperation among Egyptian, Arab, and African female leaders. This edition places women at the heart of digital transformation and cements Egypt’s role as a key supporter of female leadership and entrepreneurship across the continent.”

She added:

“Launching the Top 50 Most Influential African Women Awards from Cairo is a strategic step that transforms the summit into a permanent international platform. It gives the continent an opportunity to spotlight its most influential female leaders in technology, innovation, and leadership.”

The summit thus consolidates the international standing of the Top 50 Most Influential Women Forum as a unifying platform for exchanging expertise and building strategic partnerships—not only at the national level but across Africa and the Arab world. It affirms that Egyptian, Arab, and African women are not just part of the change, but at the forefront of leading it, from university classrooms to top management positions