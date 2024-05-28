Sharjah, UAE – Running from May 27 to May 29, 2024, the Expo has attracted an unprecedented number of participants, featuring 151 exhibitors and 282 booths across an expansive 8,000 square meters, hosted by Shandong Port Overseas Supply Chain (Qingdao) Co., Ltd and Hualun Inter Tech FZCO, organized by Inter Commerce Expo Corporation. Its previous editions have garnered significant acclaim, cementing its reputation as a leading event in the industry.

“The traditional friendship between China and the United Arab Emirates spans thousands of years and has lasted for a long time, and the economies are highly complementary and the interests of the two countries are deeply intertwined. China is the largest trading partner of the UAE, and the UAE is China's second largest trading partner and first export market in West Asia and North Africa, and the bilateral trade volume in 2023 approaching 100 billion U.S. dollars. As the intersection of the land and sea Silk Road, the UAE and the UAE have joined hands to build the ‘Belt and Road’ with high quality, and have elaborated an all-round cooperation pattern with ‘many points and a wide range of surfaces’ and ‘going up to the sky and into the earth’. The two countries are working together to build the ‘Belt and Road’ with high quality. I believe that by holding this exhibition, it will further promote China-UAE tyre and auto parts industry exchanges and help China tyre and auto parts industry to contribute to China's wisdom and strength.” said H.E. Wu Yi, Economic & Commercial Counsellor, Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Dubai.

China’s tyre production ranks first in the world , with total production capacity accounting for 35% of the world and exports accounting for about 40% of the world. China is also the world's major production and supply base for auto parts and accessories, and is well known in the international market for its variety and cost-effective products. Shandong, as a big economic province in China, is home to a large number of major tyre and auto parts manufacturers, and plays a crucial role in the global tyre and auto parts industry chain. The UAE, as the largest trade distribution center for “Made in China” in the Middle East, has become a hub for Chinese commodities to seamlessly connect to the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

“It is an honor to welcome you all to the UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo. This event has become a cornerstone for fostering robust trade relations and showcasing groundbreaking advancements in the automotive sector. The UAE’s strategic position as a logistics hub for China underlines the significance of our partnership. I am confident that this Expo will continue to facilitate fruitful exchanges and drive the industry forward, promoting sustainable practices and innovation.’ said H.E. Sheikh Majid Faisal Khalid Al Qasemi, First Vice Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Shandong Port Group (SPG), the host of the expo, is located on the east China coast. It Focuses on 12 business segments including investment holding, harbor engineering, logistics, shipping, cruise culture & tourism, equipment manufacturing, trading, logistics, sci-tech, overseas development, vocational education, medical & health and service development.

Based on the success of the past two sessions, Shandong Province organized tyre auto parts enterprises to come to the UAE again, more than 150 enterprises to bring the latest tyre auto parts products and technology, the scale of the exhibition more than 50% compared with the previous session, highlighting the two sides of the strong willingness to cooperate, and the demand for cooperation fits.

The Expo is anticipated to draw over 30,000 visitors from the UAE, West Asia, South Asia, and Africa, making it the most comprehensive event for Chinese brands in the region. It serves as a showcase for market innovations and technological advancements, offering extensive opportunities for networking, joint ventures, and investments. As the Expo continues to grow in prominence, it remains committed to fostering international collaboration and driving forward the development of the automotive industry on a global scale.

The Global launch of CNAUTO cross-border e-commerce platform was also held during the inauguration.

H.E. Sorayut Chasombat, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the UAE, H.E. Aklilu Kebede Erena, Consul General of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Dubai - U.A.E., H.E. Julio Maiato, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, H.E. Diaby Vacaba, Ambassador of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire to the UAE, Mr. Yang Xue, Representative of Shandong Provincial Government Economic and Trade Representative Office in West Asia and Africa, Mr. Qu Yan, President of Shandong Business Council in UAE, Mr. Zhao Qing, Honorary President of Shandong Business Council in UAE, Mr. Li Weifeng, General Manager of China National Building Material in Middle East Company, Mr. Cong Guodong, Deputy General Manager of Shandong Port Overseas Development Group Co., Ltd., Mr. Wang Dong, General Manager of SPG West Asia logistics FZE, Ms. Liu Zhai, Senior Vice President/ Director of Beijing United Information Technology Co., Ltd., and Chairman of CNAUTO, Ms. Zou Yanbo, President of CNAUTO, Ms. Wang Qiaoling, General Manager of YongTaiyun Chemical Logistics Co., Ltd., Mr. Fa Wenyan, General Manager of Inter Commerce Expo Corporation, Mr. Zhou Runcheng, Department Director of Inter Commerce Expo Corporation, Representatives from exhibition supporters, Representatives of exhibitors attended the inauguration.