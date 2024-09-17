Riyadh – Under the patronage of the Ministry of Investment, inaugurated the third edition of the EV Auto Show 2024 today, Tuesday. The exhibition is being held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from September 17 to 19.

The exhibition aims to highlight the electric vehicle sector and the shift towards clean energy, aligning with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the leadership's commitment to achieving a sustainable future in the transportation sector. It features special exhibits and workshops on electric vehicle infrastructure and the latest technologies in this field.

This event is one of the largest electric vehicle exhibitions in the Kingdom, featuring over 70 leading local and international companies and more than 60 prominent speakers discussing the latest developments in electric vehicle technology, batteries, and renewable energy. The exhibition is expected to attract over 6,000 visitors during its run.

The exhibition includes contributions from leading companies supported by the main sponsor "Electromin," the platinum sponsors "EVIQ" and "Zahid Tractor," and the gold sponsor "Volt Charge." Attendees will also have opportunities to network with key industry players through sponsors such as "PwC," supported by "Formula E" and "Tasaru" and knowledge partners like "Frost & Sullivan," "Roland Berger," and "Saudi Electricity Company."

The event also features activities aimed at promoting the use of clean energy to combat climate change, with a focus on modern mechanisms for sustainable transport infrastructure. It provides an interactive environment for the public to learn about these technologies through live demonstrations and interactive experiences offered by experts in the field.

This event represents a prime opportunity to explore the latest innovations in the electric vehicle industry and to enhance efforts to develop and localize this industry in the Kingdom.

About the EV Auto Show:

