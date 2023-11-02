With adventure-filled treasure hunts for kids, alluring F&B offers, celebrity spotting, wakesurfing competitions, and spectacular boat displays, this year’s Pre-Owned Boat Show is a weekend not to be missed!

Dubai, UAE: The highly-anticipated comeback of The Pre-Owned Boat Show promises a weekend filled with adventure for all guests. Showcasing a curated collection of pre-owned boats exuding maritime elegance from 3rd to 5th November, marine enthusiasts, foodies, and families can enjoy an exciting line-up of activities at Dubai Marina at Dubai Creek Resort. Guests can witness a Pro Wakesurf Competition with an award-winning roster of contenders, a treasure hunt for kids, mouth-watering culinary concepts, and a vibrant energy in the air all weekend.

Wakesurf Competition

The Pre-Owned Boat Show 2023 is back, bigger and better than ever, with the addition of the first Pro Wakesurf Competition in the region, in partnership with the World Wakesurf Association. From 4th to 5th November, guests can experience an exhilarating two-day spectacle showcasing a grand showdown in the Pro Division featuring internationally acclaimed wakesurf contenders including two-time world champion Tyler Stewart, European champion Julia Shevchenko, Lily Anderson, Chad Carlson, and more. The Wakesurf competition is made possible by the support of Kanuk Board Co. and Centurion Boats.

Kid’s Treasure Hunt

The little ones will find the weekend with an exciting twist to the festivities with a thrilling treasure hunt activity to become a Certified Pirate. As the sun kisses the rows of pre-owned boats, children’s eyes will sparkle with anticipation. Armed with treasure maps and clues, the young ones will embark on an adventure through the marina as they follow the map and hints, complete activities to uncover hidden gems, and unlock the ultimate treasure. The treasure hunt adds an extra layer of fun to The Pre-Owned Boat Show, turning it into an unforgettable experience for kids and families alike.

Pre-Owned Boats Showcase

Guests can indulge in the opulence of this year’s Pre-Owned Boat Show, where a carefully curated collection of impeccably maintained luxury boats awaits, each one meticulously prepared for the open sea. Visitors can immerse in the world of maritime elegance, meet the passionate owners, and delve into the intricate stories behind the magnificent vessels. Navigating through a meticulously designed array of extensive and innovative retail stands including Bush & Noble, Camper & Nicholson, Yachts 1, Ocean 360, and Gulf Craft to name a few, visitors will discover a selection of boating essentials that reflect the epitome of nautical sophistication. And for those who seek nothing but the finest, the industry's top suppliers of maritime goods and equipment will be present as well.

Family Activities and F&B Concepts

A captivating array of activities and food and beverage concepts await guests and will heighten the weekend for guests of all ages. Guests set sail and embark on an exhilarating journey through the open waters as they enjoy a complimentary sailboat experience with SeaYou across the weekend. From the sound of the waves lapping against the hull to the breathtaking sunsets on the water, a sailboat experience is an unforgettable adventure not to be missed at the Dubai Marina.

Guests can unwind post-boat show and savour refreshing beverages and delightful light bites on the Marina Island with the Isle of Noepe. A Brews and Views extravaganza will take over the expansive QD’s space featuring live music and exciting games for adults such as corn hall, foosball, and pool to name a few, with direct creek views offering a selection of refreshing hops, making it the perfect vantage point to witness the panoramic vistas of the Wakesurf Competition.

FACT BOX:

What: Pre-Owned Boat Show 2023

Date: 3rd to 5th November 2023

Venue: Dubai Creek Marina, Dubai Creek Resort

Entry: Free admission

Timing:

Friday, 3 November: 3 pm to 9 pm

Saturday, 4 November to Sunday, 5 November: 2 pm to 9 pm

Guests can register for free through the Viya app. The app is available in the App Store and Google Play store for download. For more information about the Pre-Owned Boat Show 2023, please visit https://dubaicreekresort.com/marina/the-pre-owned-boat-show/.

This year’s Pre-Owned Boat show is made possible by the following sponsors: Wasl, one of the largest real estate management and development companies in the UAE, as well as The Captain’s Club, Viya, World of Hyatt, and Sea Riders.