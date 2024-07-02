Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Middle East's biggest annual fitness and wellness exhibition, featuring the Dubai Muscle Show, Dubai Active and Dubai Active Industry, is delighted to announce that it will be returning to Dubai from 25th – 27th October 2024. Anticipating 38,000 visitors, the event will expand to 30,000 sqm complete with an exciting outdoor activation area at its new home, the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City, which is poised to become a key hub with ambitious developments such as the Al Maktoum International Airport underway.

In collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Tourism and Expo City, the 2024 edition of the exhibition will host 600 inspirational athletes and health and fitness influencers from around the globe. Seamlessly bringing together all facets of the fitness industry at its exhibition space with epic headliners and a robust schedule of events, attendees will experience inspirational and educational talks, meet and greets with some of the fitness industry’s biggest names, world-renowned competitions, a back-to-back schedule of exciting group fitness classes and business seminars.

The event will also showcase more than 400 exhibitors representing world-leading sports nutrition, fitness, wellness and bodybuilding brands spanning 40 countries. With the Metro leading directly to the exhibition halls, free parking for all visitors, regular free shuttle buses from the World Trade Centre to Expo City and discounts on RTA taxis, accessing the new venue will be convenient for everyone.

Tom Reece, Marketing Director at IEG Events, organizers of the exhibition commented on its 2024 return: "Over the past few years, Dubai Active, Dubai Active Industry, and Dubai Muscle Show have all grown exponentially, and we’re delighted to expand our offering to be able to host even more exhibitors, activations and world-class talent. We will continue our unwavering commitment to the fitness and wellness industry and ensure that 2024 will be the best year to date, welcoming more visitors than ever before at its new home in Expo City."

As the largest fitness and wellness expo in the Middle East, Dubai Active is renowned for hosting superstar fitness trainers. 2023’s headliners included Kayla Itsines, Krissy Cela and Kelsey Wells in addition to James Smith, two-time bestselling author, motivational speaker, and the world's fastest-growing online personal trainer, Chris Williamson. Whilst Dubai Muscle Show hosted reigning champion and 5x winner of Mr. Olympia, Chris Bumstead, 8x Mr Olympia, Ronnie Coleman, 7x Mr. Olympia and American IFBB Pro, Phil Heath, 3x Mr. Olympia Runner-up, American IFBB Pro and Stranger Things actor, Kai Greene, to name a few.

Organised by Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, the Dubai Muscle Show, Dubai Active and Dubai Active Industry are part of IEG’s portfolio, which also includes Rimini Wellness in Italy, one of the premier events in the world within the fitness, wellness, and sport sectors.

