An exclusive event for CISOs by CISOs. The Middle East Connect will put a spotlight on the importance of building a formidable network of security leaders in the region and will provide them with a platform to discuss the recent industrial developments and challenges taking place in KSA

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Credence Security in collaboration with ELITECISOs are bringing ‘The Middle East Connect’ powered by Binalyze, Entrust and Infosec Ventures to Saudi Arabia on 16 November 2022 alongside the largest infosec event of the region.

EliteCISOs is a private member only forum for global information security leaders and is a perfect platform for experienced security decision-makers across multiple sectors to exchange information and build new relationships while aligning industry efforts. As an exclusive event for CISOs by CISOs, we look forward to welcoming new members across the Kingdom, who are focused on networking and exploring new opportunities from across industries.

Dee Richartz from Binalyze shared ‘We are really excited to be part of The Middle East Connect’ this November. We're looking forward to forging new partnerships and exploring possibilities of deeper cooperation across the regional enterprise landscape’’.

Cybersecurity is a key pillar of Saudi Arabia’s National Transformation Program – Vision 2030. Last year, the Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority has launched a business accelerator that specializes in foundational and emerging technologies in cybersecurity and related fields. The move is in line with the Kingdom’s efforts to spur innovation and stimulate concerted efforts between the public and private sectors to develop the cybersecurity sector.

“We are excited again to be part of The Middle East Connect, this time in Saudi Arabia,” said Hamid Qureshi, from Entrust. ‘With the appearance of new Malware’s, Ransomware’s, and Data Breach attacks ‘The Middle East Connect’ provides a great platform for CISOs to discuss their challenges and provide solutions on how to tackle these emerging threats’’

Following its successful debuts of their UAE editions in December 2021, February and October 2022, The Middle East Connect promises to be filled with engaging content and rich networking opportunities with industry peers.

“With a mission to make the world cyber safe, we are working tirelessly to bring the defender community together. We are delighted to bring our 4th Edition of ‘The Middle East Connect’ to KSA. Our intent is to incubate the community and bring leaders from this region together to fend off cyber risk as a collective, and not in isolation.” said Ankush Johar, Director, Infosec Ventures.

In addition, Garreth Scott, Managing Director of Credence Security said ‘’ Scheduling ‘The Middle East Connect’ at the same time as the largest infosec event in region will provide a great scope for us to connect with both regional and international CISO’s along with other relevant industry leaders over an exclusive dinner to discuss and have insightful conversations about the latest trends, and challenges in this region’’.

To find out more about The Middle East Connect in collaboration with EliteCISOs and Infosec Ventures and to register your interest to attend, visit: https://credencesecurity.com/the-middle-east-connect-riyadh-saudi-arabia

-Ends-

ABOUT CREDENCE SECURITY:

Established in 1999, Credence Security, a PAN-EMEA speciality Value-added Distributor, is a leader in Cybersecurity, Forensics, Governance, Risk and Compliance. With headquarters in Dubai and regional offices in Johannesburg, London, Nairobi, and Hyderabad. We are a pure-play provider of security and forensics solutions, to both public and private sector enterprises across Europe, Middle East, Africa and India, through a select network of specialist resellers.

Unlike most other distributors, we take a consultative 'value-add' solution approach, we collaborate with our partners and their customers to understand their needs, both from a technology and business perspective, and then work very closely with our partners to deliver tailor made solutions. Working closely with globally recognized, award winning vendors including Binalyze, Exterro, HelpSystems, Infosec Ventures, Entrust, ZeroFox, Voyager Labs and more, Credence Security delivers best-in-class, Cybersecurity & Forensics technologies and solutions that protect organizations against advanced persistent threats, malicious adversaries and internal malpractice.

For more information about Credence Security, visit credencesecurity.com or follow them on social media at:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CredenceSecure

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/credence-security

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CredenceSec

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn4O73EKgUE-1BbMZS95yzQ

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/credencesecurity/

ABOUT EliteCISOs:

EliteCISOs is a private member only forum for global information security leaders, working in public and private sector organizations. It’s a community of peer – CISOs and CIOs leading cyber security function in their organizations.

EliteCISOs is a non-commercial entity with over 500+ members across various in the Middle East and India.The objective of EliteCISOs forum is to bring together cyber security leaders, influence collaboration, share knowledge and explore cyber security solutions that work for the overall improvement of the industry and organization.

EliteCISOs provides a forum in which security leaders can build their network, be involved in proactive discussion, solve problems and create practical guidance that helps everyone involved.