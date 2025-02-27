Cairo, Egypt: The 9th edition of the International Exhibition for Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, Refrigeration, Thermal Insulation, and Energy (HVAC-R EGYPT EXPO – ASHRAE CAIRO) will take place from May 5th to 7th at Egypt International Exhibition Center in New Cairo, organized by Cairo Expo, under the auspices of the Ministry of Environment.

HVAC-R EGYPT EXPO – ASHRAE CAIRO is one of the major specialized exhibitions in the Middle East and North Africa and the only one in Egypt in the sectors of heating, refrigeration, air conditioning, thermal insulation, ventilation, protection systems, spare parts, handling units, and control devices. The event reflects the Egyptian government's interest in supporting local manufacturing and the HVAC-R sector.

The organizing company stated in a press release that the exhibition basically targets exports, thus inviting foreign delegations as part of the hosted buyer program aimed at including over 300 international buyers from more than 35 countries. This initiative aims to showcase the latest advancements in the industry in Egypt and facilitate export contracts with participating companies.

This year, the exhibition will feature over 350 exhibitors from leading firms in the sector, representing more than 500 global brands, including Haier, Fresh, Gree Global, Zamzam, Invotech, Petrochema, Rokkal, Ranko Cool, International Cool Center, Delta Construction and Manufacturing, Glass Rock, BVN, Advanced Systems, AL-Andalusia, and others. National pavilions from China, Turkey, Bahrain, Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia, India, Korea, the UAE, Canada, and more will also be present. These companies will showcase the latest technologies in air conditioning, refrigeration, ventilation, heating, thermal insulation, and renewable energy worldwide.

A significant number of consultants, major contracting companies, specialized engineers, technicians, and stakeholders in this vital field are expected to visit the exhibition and conference.

In conjunction with the exhibition, several seminars will be held as part of the international scientific conference organized by ASHRAE Cairo Chapter, featuring over 30 local and international experts discussing key topics related to the future of the refrigeration industry, protection systems, spare parts, handling units, control devices, and modern renewable energy systems.

More than 25 different free workshops will be held covering various aspects of the exhibition, providing scientific explanations of part of the air conditioning system, the impact of system design on maintenance and operation of equipment, and how to establish appropriate maintenance plans to reduce costs and spare parts consumption. Topics will also include reciprocating refrigeration compressors and balancing air conditioning with sterilization, energy conservation, and considerations for the installation and operation of central air conditioning systems.

The exhibition and conference will also review opportunities and challenges facing the industry, methods for its growth and development, as well as insights into international experiences and the latest global systems in this sector, which plays a significant role in the national economy both now and in the future, especially with the government's plan for development and driving economic growth.

The organizing company expects that the number of visitors to the International Exhibition and Conference for Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Industries will exceed 20,000 specialized visitors over the three days from Egypt and other Arab, African, and foreign countries.