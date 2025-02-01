Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library and Al Wasl University successfully concluded the inaugural International Conference on Library and Information Sciences, held under the theme "Library and Information Sciences in the Academic Map: Between the Challenges of Artificial Intelligence and Data Sciences." With the slogan “The Future of Knowledge Workers,” the conference spanned two days and attracted a significant turnout, reflecting the increasing interest in the future of the library sector.

The event, which hosted more than 30 expert speakers and 400 participants, including officials, professionals, academics, and students both at the venue and via the Teams program, saw a diverse range of attendees across different age groups, particularly youth. This marked a clear reflection of the younger generation's interest in shaping the future of library sciences.

Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, expressed his satisfaction with the event's success: “We are proud to witness the tremendous success of the inaugural International Conference on Library and Information Sciences. This conference underscores the vital role of public libraries in driving sustainable development during the digital transformation era, in alignment with national strategies and the UAE leadership’s vision for the next fifty years.”

AlMazrooei continued, “The active participation of experts and enthusiasts, particularly youth, highlights the growing recognition of libraries as vibrant hubs of knowledge and innovation. These hubs are instrumental in building a forward-thinking society capable of meeting future challenges.”

He further emphasized, “At the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, we recognize the importance of staying at the forefront of technological advancements, including the integration of AI to enhance our services. We are committed to improving the beneficiary experience while preserving our essential role in disseminating knowledge and fostering a culture of reading. This aligns with our vision to support the Year of Community 2025, which focuses on building a cohesive and well-educated society based on innovation and cultural awareness.”

Prof. Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Abdulrahman, Chancellor of Al Wasl University, remarked, “This conference marks a transformative step towards incorporating AI tools in the field of library and information sciences. The research presented touched upon key topics that directly impact the evolution of libraries and their future potential.”

Abdulrahman highlighted the strong collaboration between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation and Al Wasl University, which fostered valuable knowledge exchange among experts in the field. He expressed his gratitude to the participating researchers and stressed that this partnership enhanced discussions around the challenges and opportunities facing library science programs in the digital age.

The inaugural conference explored the use of AI technology in the library and information sector, with an introductory session focusing on libraries in the UAE. It also welcomed representatives from prominent institutions, including the National Library and Archives in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Public Libraries, Juma Al Majid Center for Culture and Heritage, and the Emirates Library and Information Association.

In conjunction with the conference, an exhibition featured leading institutions and companies in the field of knowledge and information. Participants included ProQuest, Naseej, Kazana (Al Manhal), Juma Al-Majid Center for Culture and Heritage, Emirates Library and Information Association, Dubai Public Libraries, National Library and Archives, and The Culture and Science Symposium, showcasing cutting-edge solutions and services in academic publishing, knowledge management, and heritage preservation.

The conference concluded with several key recommendations, including the promotion of AI and data science integration into library and information institutions and programs. Speakers also emphasized the importance of raising awareness about the role of AI and related technologies in enhancing library services, and the need to strengthen cooperation between institutions to anticipate the future of library and information science education amid the digital revolution.

Additionally, the speakers recommended establishing training and qualification programs, as well as grants, to keep pace with rapid digital advancements. They called for integrating AI applications into academic programs for library and information sciences to enhance operational efficiency and improve service quality.