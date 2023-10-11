Al Ain, Abu Dhabi – Get ready for an unforgettable experience as "The Great Circus of Europe" comes to Al Ain, Abu Dhabi. Organizer Theory Eleven Entertainment, supported by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, announces dates for The Great Circus of Europe, kicking off on November 17th, 2023.This spectacular event promises to transport audiences of all ages into a world of wonder, amazement, and pure entertainment.

Gandeys Great Circus of Europe is reputed for producing premier circus productions worldwide for nearly 100 years, featuring the best artists from around the globe, selected to entertain spectators from diverse backgrounds. With a long-established track record in staging some of the greatest shows in the world, the award-winning Gandey World-Class Productions sees increasing numbers of loyal fans coming back year on year. With a rich history of captivating audiences worldwide, "The Great Circus of Europe" is set to dazzle Al Ain with its mesmerizing performances, awe-inspiring acts, and jaw-dropping stunts. Under the iconic big top, this event will showcase the incredible talents of international circus artists, combining traditional circus charm with modern flair.

Prepare to be amazed by world-class acrobatics, mesmerizing aerialists, mind-bending contortionists, daring daredevils, and hilarious clowns. "The Great Circus of Europe" offers a non-stop thrill ride that will leave you on the edge of your seat and your heart pounding with excitement.

Coming to the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain, the breathtaking Great Circus of Europe performances will take visitors on a memorable experience that brings families and friends together. With multiple live shows weekly, starting this November 17th until December 16th, Gandeys’ international cast of inspiring performers are ready to enthrall visitors in Gandeys Great Circus of Europe.

Bringing an unforgettable experience for the whole family to enjoy and offering the audience 60 minutes of non-stop excitement and laughter, the shows are available on Friday’s at 7:00pm; Saturdays at 2:00pm, 4:30pm and 7pm; and Sundays at 2:00pm and 4:30pm.

Tickets start from AED75 and will go on sale on October 11th at 1PM on Platinumlist.net , and seating is limited, so secure your spot under the big top today! "The Great Circus of Europe" is an experience like no other, and it's coming to Al Ain, this November. Don't miss your chance to be part of this incredible journey into the world of circus arts.

For ticket information and to purchase your tickets, visit www.Platinumlist.net.

Event Details:

- Dates: November 17th to December 16th, 2023

- Showtimes:

- Fridays at 7:00 PM

- Saturdays at 2:00 PM, 4:30 PM, and 7:00 PM

- Sundays at 2:00 PM and 4:30 PM

- Tickets starting from AED75

About Gandey's "The Great Circus of Europe":

Gandey's "The Great Circus of Europe" is a revered and time-honored institution in the world of entertainment. With a history dating back over a century, it has consistently delivered awe-inspiring performances that showcase the very best in circus arts and entertainment. This circus extravaganza features a diverse cast of international talent, including acrobats, aerialists, contortionists, daredevils, and clowns, all handpicked for their exceptional skills and artistry. The show seamlessly blends traditional circus charm with contemporary creativity, offering a unique and unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. Over the years, "The Great Circus of Europe" has earned a reputation for pushing the boundaries of what is possible under the big top. It's a testament to the enduring appeal of the circus, combining nostalgia with innovation to captivate and inspire generations. With its rich heritage and commitment to excellence, Gandey's "The Great Circus of Europe" continues to be a beloved and enduring symbol of the enchanting world of circus entertainment, bringing joy, wonder, and excitement to communities across the globe.

About Theory Eleven Entertainment

Theory Eleven Entertainment is an event management and consultancy agency specializing in creating, managing, organizing, and investing in a large variety of commercial, private, and corporate events. With over 15 years of experience in delivering high-quality, large-scale events across the Middle East, our expert team is best suited to curate, manage, and deliver quality service to our private, governmental, and corporate clients. Our highly experienced team has organized hundreds of events regionally and globally, delivering optimum quality results, which positions us as a regional leader in the commercial entertainment sector. Some of the previous shows we have delivered in the UAE are: Cirque Du Soleil Varekai, Toruk & Bazzar, The Illusionists 1, 2, 1903, & 4, Broadway musicals such as Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Shrek the Musical, as well as action packed shows with Nitro Circus Live, and many more, with over 1,000,000 audiences entertained across our productions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fueling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organizations that define DCT Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the DCT Abu Dhabi’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, tourism and creative industries. DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about DCT Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit tcaabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae.