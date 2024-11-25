Abu Dhabi - The organizing committee of the Global Media Congress has, for the second consecutive year, renewed its partnership with Spica Media Solutions as the strategic partner for media monitoring and analysis. The Congress, organized by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), will run for three days, from November 26 to 28, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre under the theme "Shaping the Future of Media".

Spica Media Solutions will monitor Congress-related news across all traditional and digital media platforms while analyzing audience reactions and engagement on social media in over 120 languages.

On this occasion, the CEO of Spica Media Solutions, Mr. Bahaa Qassem Al-Zyoud, appreciated the Global Media Congress’s selection of Spica for the second consecutive year, pointing to the remarkable success of the previous edition. He noted that the company, through its platform, tracked audience reactions and engagement with the event moment by moment, reflecting this in charts and statistical figures while providing appropriate recommendations. Additionally, Spica provided event-related news via its platform, making it accessible to visitors and media professionals from around the globe.

Al-Zyoud noted that the Congress presents a unique opportunity for media professionals to explore the latest trends and challenges in the industry. The multilingual nature of the Congress sessions ensures broader reach and engagement across diverse global audiences, adding significant value to the event.

He further pointed out that this year’s Congress edition will deliver a wealth of scientifically rich content worthy of documentation, making it accessible for future reference through Spica’s platform. The conference will address critical issues impacting the media industry, such as newsroom challenges, emerging trends in the entertainment sector, digital innovation, artificial intelligence, and advanced technologies.

It is worth mentioning that Spica Media Solutions is one of the pioneering companies in the Arab region to introduce a digital media system tailored to the media market. The company provides integrated media solutions and smart digital tools for news monitoring, content management, and overseeing the publishing process across various media platforms.

