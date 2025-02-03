PHOTO
The Global Blockchain Congress leverages the experience gained through the hosting of 13 editions of the event in Dubai and international editions in Vietnam, UK, and Singapore to ensure maximum return on investment for all our sponsors.
It is the premier event connecting blockchain innovators with leading investors.
The previous editions of the Global Blockchain Congress were a tremendous success and we were able to host 1,600+ investors and 360+ blockchain startups and were able to raise millions in funds for our participating projects.
Topics to be discussed at the event:
- UAE, Home of Web3 & Digital Assets
- Building a Sustainable & Growing Web3 Industry
- The Power of DePIN: Revolutionizing Infrastructure Networks
- RWA is Revolutionizing Ownership: Tokenization & the Markets of the Future
- AI Meets Blockchain: Transforming the Future of Innovation
- How to Fund-Raise for Crypto Projects
- Decentralized Finance: Paving the Way for a New Financial Paradigm
- Tokenizing the Human Experience: Investing in Personal Data and Digital Identity
- Riding the Hype Wave: The Evolution and Future of Meme Coins
The mission of the GBC is simple yet impactful: to bring together visionary projects and investors through a series of pre-arranged, one-on-one meetings. By creating this exclusive networking environment, we aim to drive collaboration, investment, and innovation that will shape the future of blockchain technology.
At this exclusive, invite only, event Agora will be hosting more than 150 Investors, 25 Projects, 60 A-list Speakers & 30 Media Partners from all over the world.
Also a special shout out to our:
- Title Sponsor: IOPn
- Strategic Partners: GMA (Global Market of Artification) & NEBA Token
- Gold Sponsors: Neuron & PLAY3ULL GAMES
- Bronze Sponsors: Asset Token Ventures, BBAChain, Clay Nation, FinTax, STEOS Foundation & Swarm
- Strategic Investment Partner: Iqoniq Ventures
Learn more about the event: gbc-uae.com
Register here: https://bit.ly/14th-GBC