The Global Blockchain Congress leverages the experience gained through the hosting of 13 editions of the event in Dubai and international editions in Vietnam, UK, and Singapore to ensure maximum return on investment for all our sponsors.

It is the premier event connecting blockchain innovators with leading investors.

The previous editions of the Global Blockchain Congress were a tremendous success and we were able to host 1,600+ investors and 360+ blockchain startups and were able to raise millions in funds for our participating projects.

Topics to be discussed at the event:

UAE, Home of Web3 & Digital Assets

Building a Sustainable & Growing Web3 Industry

The Power of DePIN: Revolutionizing Infrastructure Networks

RWA is Revolutionizing Ownership: Tokenization & the Markets of the Future

AI Meets Blockchain: Transforming the Future of Innovation

How to Fund-Raise for Crypto Projects

Decentralized Finance: Paving the Way for a New Financial Paradigm

Tokenizing the Human Experience: Investing in Personal Data and Digital Identity

Riding the Hype Wave: The Evolution and Future of Meme Coins

‍The mission of the GBC is simple yet impactful: to bring together visionary projects and investors through a series of pre-arranged, one-on-one meetings. By creating this exclusive networking environment, we aim to drive collaboration, investment, and innovation that will shape the future of blockchain technology.

At this exclusive, invite only, event Agora will be hosting more than 150 Investors, 25 Projects, 60 A-list Speakers & 30 Media Partners from all over the world.

Also a special shout out to our:

Title Sponsor: IOPn

IOPn Strategic Partners: GMA (Global Market of Artification) & NEBA Token

GMA (Global Market of Artification) & NEBA Token Gold Sponsors: Neuron & PLAY3ULL GAMES

Neuron & PLAY3ULL GAMES Bronze Sponsors: Asset Token Ventures, BBAChain, Clay Nation, FinTax, STEOS Foundation & Swarm

Asset Token Ventures, BBAChain, Clay Nation, FinTax, STEOS Foundation & Swarm Strategic Investment Partner: Iqoniq Ventures

Learn more about the event: gbc-uae.com

Register here: https://bit.ly/14th-GBC