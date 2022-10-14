Geneva/Doha: The Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) and Qatar Tourism (QT) announced today that the first GIMS Qatar edition will take place in Doha from 5 to 14 October 2023. The event will be staged to coincide with the FORMULA 1 QATAR GRAND PRIX 2023 in Doha on 8 October 2023.

GIMS Qatar 2023 will be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) and several other prominent venues in the city from 5 to 14 October, offering car enthusiasts unforgettable and outstanding automotive experiences. It has been designed to become a cutting-edge, first-of-its-kind motor show, bringing together the biggest players of the global automotive industry into a truly immersive space. The car festival will be further enhanced by the simultaneous staging of the FORMULA 1 QATAR GRAND PRIX in Doha on October 8.

The newly curated car festival will present the latest designs, innovation and automotive technology in the exhibitions of automobiles, first-time reveals and various test drives, including at the Lusail International Circuit. A preview of the highly anticipated Qatar Auto Museum display, which will showcase one of the most remarkable car collections in the world from supercars and limited editions to racing and classic cars, will round off the programme.

Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: "Our Qatar National Vision 2030 strategy aims to position the State of Qatar as a world-leading destination which ensures that guests have an unforgettable experience. It is with much anticipation that we look forward to offering car enthusiasts from around the world the unique opportunity to witness the prestigious Geneva International Motor Show and FIA Formula One World Championship. This will drive local and global automotive culture and inspire the next generation of innovators, designers, engineers, collectors and policy makers through a shared passion for cars."

Sandro Mesquita, CEO of the Geneva International Motor Show, said, "The dates for our exceptional event in Doha are now set and we look forward to moving full steam ahead towards the first edition of GIMS Qatar. This platform will position itself as the new top-tier motor show for the Middle East, taking place at the same time as the prestigious FIA Formula One race in Doha. Qatar will be a true festival of global automotive events for more than a week. Exhibitors, media and fans can look forward to the highly anticipated GIMS Qatar in 2023."