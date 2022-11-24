The first and largest scientific congress and exhibition specialising in companion animals, exotics and equine is set to see the participation of over 1000 delegates from over 50 countries from all over the world.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 24 November 2022: Under the Patronage of The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, The Middle East & Africa Veterinary Congress (MEAVC) will inaugurate the first and largest veterinary scientific congress and exhibition in the MEA region, at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) this coming weekend, from 25-27 November.

During the three-day event industry leaders, veterinary practitioners, veterinary associations, regional distributors, universities, and veterinary students, will come together under one roof, to discuss the latest trends and innovations in the veterinary field and enlarge collaboration to achieve innovative veterinary practices, medicine and products.

The event will provide an ideal platform for industry players to connect with regional distributors and other potential business partners, and significant opportunity for professionals and students to acquire new tactics and knowledge within the veterinary practice.

Vice President of The Middle East & Africa Veterinary Congress (MEAVC) Dr. Vassiliki Stathopoulou, said: “The First Middle East and Africa Veterinary Congress is a significant milestone and an excellent opportunity for the regional veterinary community to connect, learn, and grow together. Our vision, as the theme of the event suggests, is to provide a better veterinary education and supply veterinarians with cutting-edge education and practical skills with accredited certification to further improve veterinary practices. The event will provide thought leadership and will showcase the latest regional needs, trends and technics of the modern veterinary industry,”

“Animal and wildlife health are closely interlinked to our health and wellbeing; we live in association with millions of other animal species and we share the same environment too; and the COVID-19 pandemic was nothing but a clear demonstration of this. MEAVC and through serious meetings, thought leadership and collaboration with the participants in the event will contribute to the continued development of principles and practices in the veterinary field and will strive to make an innovative veterinary medicine accessible to more people around the world.”, Dr. Vassiliki added.

The first day of the event (November 25th) will illustrate three "hands-on" pre-congress workshops dedicated to veterinarians to provide skills applicable in everyday clinical practice. The scientific congress and exhibition will take place on the second and third day (November 26th, 27th), with 4 simultaneous learning streams which will provide the delegates with valuable knowledge, from over 42 internationally renowned speakers.

With exceptional speakers, scientific partners, and key veterinary organisations, the event is set to be a unique and eventful congress and exhibition in the region. More than 100 topics from various disciplines will be put under discussion, including internal medicine, surgery, emergency, critical care, anesthesiology and analgesia, practice management, and a unique One Health Round table.

MEAVC is the first Middle East and Africa CPD Accredited congress by the European Association of Establishments for Veterinary Education, VetCEE (Veterinary Continuing Education Europe) and the American Association of Veterinary State Boards RACE (Registry of Approved Continuing Education).

The Middle East and Africa Veterinary Congress (MEAVC) is the First and Only congress for Veterinarians, Veterinary Nurses Technicians and Veterinary Managers with an exclusive focus on companion animals, exotics and horses. The exhibition provides cutting edge education to veterinarians and practical skills with accredited certification. An open platform of networking between Vet practitioners, Universities, Veterinary Associations and Vet students on an international level, broadening the vet global scope. The 1st Edition of MEAVC conference is a unique milestone event with an innovative format and it is being organized in association with some of the biggest international societies to provide a world class scientific experience.