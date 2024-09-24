- A presentation of "Sheikh Tahnoon Medical City" to promote medical tourism

- Signing of several local and regional companies and announcement of new investment opportunities

- AI innovations and devices to assist people of determination in various fields

Al Ain: The first edition of the "Al Ain Tourism and Investment Forum" will launch next Wednesday, 25 September, at the ADNEC Center in Al Ain, coinciding with the city’s selection as the "Gulf Tourism Capital for 2025." The forum aims to enhance cooperation and exchange ideas between stakeholders in the tourism and investment sectors both locally and across the Arab world.

The forum will witness strong participation from government institutions both domestically and internationally, alongside representatives of Arab embassies and a number of Emirati and foreign investors. Several partnerships between the public and private sectors will be announced, in addition to promoting medical tourism in Al Ain through the opening of "Sheikh Tahnoon Medical City," which is considered the largest event in the country's medical sector, as well as the announcement of other major projects in the city.

The forum's agenda includes showcasing its main goals and highlighting the key upcoming events and activities in Al Ain. Interactive sessions will be held with a select group of academics and specialists in tourism and investment, showcasing investment opportunities and how to attract the largest number of investors and tourists to the Gulf Tourism Capital. Discussions will also focus on innovation in sustainable tourism, modern technology, and the role of the private sector in developing tourism projects.

Among the interactive sessions will be a workshop titled "Financing Tourism and Investment Projects," discussing mechanisms for financing projects and best practices for obtaining funding, with the presence of Contact Financial Holding's Chairman, General Major Saeed Zaatar, among others.

Officials from Sheikh Tahnoon Medical City and the "Mediclinic International" group, represented by Dr. Tarek Shadeed, will participate in a panel discussion on medical tourism and ways to attract tourists.

Several AI innovations and devices will also be unveiled, including a robot to assist people of determination in taking independent tours, and glasses that describe tourist and heritage sites. These innovations will be presented during a session titled "The Future of Tourism in Al Ain," which will also highlight the latest innovations in hospitality and sustainable tourism.

Additionally, a number of academics will discuss plans for developing sustainable tourism in Al Ain and address future challenges, with the presence of a distinguished group of professors from local universities.