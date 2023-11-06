The Family Office, in collaboration with the CFA Society of Saudi Arabia and the CFA Society of UAE, recently hosted two insightful events discussing the future of wealth management and asset allocation strategies.

At these events, Abdulmohsin Al Omran, Founder and CEO of The Family Office, emphasized the pivotal role of client prioritization in today's dynamic markets. He highlighted the industry's shift towards a holistic and integrated digital solution accessible to every investor.

David Darst, CFA, Senior Advisor and Investment Strategist at The Family Office, discussed the shifts in investment strategies, factors influencing markets, trends in portfolio asset allocation, and the impact of emerging technologies.

These events were held at Le Meridien Riyadh Hotel on 29 October 2023 and at the Shangri-La Hotel in Dubai on 31 October 2023, in partnership with the CFA Society of Saudi Arabia and the CFA Society of UAE, respectively.

The gatherings brought together professionals and experts in wealth management, providing valuable insights into embracing digital solutions, adapting to market dynamics, and addressing new challenges.

The Family Office and the participating CFA Societies remain dedicated to advancing the understanding of wealth management and investment strategies in a changing world.

About The Family Office

The Family Office in Bahrain, Dubai and its Riyadh-based wealth manager, The Family Office International Investment Company, are regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, The Dubai Financial Services Authority and the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia, serving hundreds of families, individuals and investors. The firm helps clients achieve their wealth goals through custom-made investment strategies that cater to their unique needs.

