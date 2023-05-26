Abu Dhabi, UAE: The countdown for the Electric Vehicles Innovation Summit (EVIS2023) is already underway. Now in its second version, the MENA region's first and largest Electric Vehicle Exhibition and Conference will take place between May 29-31, 2023, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Organized by Nirvana Holding under the theme "Where EV Innovations Meet," EVIS2023 will have a 3-day exhibition and a 2-day conference, bringing together the world’s most influential researchers, engineers, government officials, companies, and EV-related institutions to explore and discuss the latest technical, policy, and market achievements in the E-mobility scene.

The exhibition provides a platform for the EV industry to showcase its latest solutions to an interested audience, including financiers and investors, engineers, R&D, and government officials. More than 5,000 professionals representing leading companies in the EV industry will be in Abu Dhabi with the goal of networking and sourcing the latest technologies across the 3 days of the exhibition. The exhibitors include EV-related manufacturers and distributors, fleet owners, integrated energy companies, banks, finance and investment firms, R&D companies, environmental agencies, government organizations, municipalities, public transport operators, etc.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Alaa Al Ali, Nirvana Holding CEO, said, “The global shift towards sustainable modes of transportation has made electric vehicles (EVs) more important than ever before. According to a recent report by BloombergNEF, EV sales are expected to hit 26% of the global car market by 2030, up from 3% in 2020. Furthermore, the International Energy Agency (IEA) expects the number of electric cars on the road to increase from 11 million in 2020 to 145 million by 2030. With these figures in mind, it is no surprise that the EV industry is growing at an unprecedented pace and we are proud to play a role and be part of this sustainable transition.”

EVIS2023’s 2-day main conference will feature a dozen panel discussions, 10 keynote presentations, speeches, and thought leadership sessions from the top industry leaders and experts from across the e-mobility value chain from all over the world. These experts include leading electric vehicle manufacturers (OEMs), charging point operations (CPOs), e-mobility service providers (MSP), dealerships, banks, government entities, investment firms, insurance companies, research institutions, think tanks, and more. The conference will feature speakers from leading organizations such as TotalEnergies, ABB, Siemens, Masdar City, Volvo, and more.

In his comment on EVIS2023, Eng. Naser Albahri, Event Director, said, “We feel excited to see this great event prosper and attract such an immense interest just within two years. As we indulge in organizing the various aspect of EVIS2023, we feel really overwhelmed because we are ushering the new future of sustainabile transportation and doing a huge service to the environment and climate change. The number of exhibitors, delegates, participating countries, attendants, and speakers in the event stand as a solid evidence of the urgent need for e-mobility today and into the future.”

The summit will present an excellent opportunity for manufacturers to launch their latest EV innovations. Attendees will witness several product launches from various manufacturers, who will debut their latest innovations at the exhibition.

Additionally, the public will have an opportunity to test-drive the latest EV models themselves at the outdoor test drive. This unique feature will give the public a chance to experience the new technology first-hand and learn more about the benefits of EVs.

Technology Park is another exciting element of EVIS2023. It is an innovation area that will display the latest technologies in e-mobility. It will showcase the EV innovations of two sectors: universities and technology incubators. Attendees will be able to witness the latest technologies from universities and technology incubators and learn how these technologies can help shape the future of the EV industry.

The event draws growing local interest and support as it comes within the UAE’s Year of Sustainability which witnesses several initiatives and events, in addition to the fact that the UAE is getting ready to host the COP28 on Climate Change later this year.