Cairo, Egypt: 2022 has been a year of extremes for Egypt. From coping with the fallout of the Ukraine crisis, through negotiation of a new IMF facility and the float of the Egyptian Pound to the hosting of a successful COP conference – Egyptian political and financial leaders have been nothing if not busy. And we’re going to keep them that way as we hold our annual Egypt conference in Cairo on 7th December.

We’ll be reviewing the year past and the years ahead to get a clear picture of the Egyptian investment narrative. Is the country still fragile or has the freeing of the Egyptian pound been a lasting turning point? The markets seem to think so – foreign capital is returning, and the EGX-30 is up 1.33% in dollar terms year to date and is up nearly 45% in EGP terms since it’s low point in early July.

But can this trend continue and what else lies ahead for this pivotal Arab nation? Can Egypt’s shift towards sustainability and low carbon energy be maintained and what opportunities does this present for global capital? Will the privatisation programme be relaunched? Will the Sovereign Fund of Egypt be bringing internationally attractive deals to market in 2023?

Ayman Soliman, Chief Executive Officer of The Sovereign Fund of Egypt will be talking to us about the SFE’s major challenges and milestones this year, the opportunities the Sovereign Fund of Egypt is actively exploring with international capital partners, and what he views to be the most attractive sectors in the Egyptian economy.

Also, the Executive Chairman of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), Dr Mohamed Farid Saleh will be interviewed live on stage. Dr Mohamed Farid Saleh will be discussing his priorities in the short and medium terms, the strengths of the Egyptian capital markets, and plans to attract both domestic and regional institutional investors to the country.

For over 25 years, the Euromoney Egypt Conference has been the autumn focal point for the banking and finance industry. Join us on 7 December in Cairo for insightful discussion on Egypt’s outlook, hear from high level speakers, and network with colleagues and clients.

The lead sponsors of the conference are Mashreq Bank and Standard Chartered. The co-sponsor is Citibank. Find out more through the conference website, where you can view the full agenda: https://events.euromoney.com/egypt2022

-Ends-

About Euromoney Conferences:

Since the late 1970s Euromoney has been the world’s leading organiser of high-level financial and investment conferences. The highest profile delegates meet the highest profile speakers at Euromoney events and offer business leaders and decision-makers the opportunity to exchange ideas, develop new contacts and participate in informed, impartial and leading-edge discussions.

The conference business grew out of Euromoney, the strategic magazine of international finance, money and capital markets that has long been regarded by the banking and investment community as the leading publication in its field. Euromoney had held conferences in over 65 countries worldwide.

For further information, please contact:

Engy Emad

Senior Media Relations Manager

TRACCS Egypt

Email: engy.emad@traccs.net