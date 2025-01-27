As part of the ongoing activities of the ««Mufakiru Al Emarat» Project, the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) will host the 2nd edition of the «Mufakiru Al Emarat» Forum on Tuesday, January 28, at the St. Regis Resort on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the ECSSR, stated that the 2nd edition of the «Mufakiru Al Emarat» Forum is being held under the theme «Creative National Ideas». The forum brings together an elite group of experts, researchers, academics, and Emirati students to design ideas for a better future for our nation and future generations. It also aims to enhance the contribution of national thought toward achieving the goals of the «UAE Centennial UAE 2071», serving as the overarching framework from which the «Mufakiru Al Emarat» Project originates. Al Nuaimi explained that the forum, in its 1st edition held on February 7, 2024, proved that Emirati thought is capable of presenting forward-thinking and creative visions across diverse domains. He observed that the 2nd edition will continue along this path to reaffirm the proactive vision of our nation and its leaders.

Regarding the core themes of the forum's 2nd edition, they focus on three key issues: national identity and the Emirati personality, education and community development, and artificial intelligence and future technologies. Within these themes, the forum will address a range of priority issues for community development, including the role of education, the impact of societal transformations on families, the challenge of balancing authenticity and modernity, youth, continuous education, and the labor market. Additionally, the forum will tackle the topic of population aging and the importance of implementing policies to address it, as well as the concept of «social innovation», which aims to activate the roles of companies and civil society organizations in developing ideas that enhance the ability to address societal challenges and issues.

The 2nd edition of the «Mufakiru Al Emarat» Forum includes 14 interactive discussion sessions across key platforms, such as the «Trends Session», which will explore future trends and Emirati aspirations, and the «Fikr Majlis», featuring dialogues with leaders, experts, and decision-makers, along with key panel discussions. The sub-platforms include the «Researchers’ Majlis», which hosts academic discussions to generate creative ideas, and the «Mufakiru Al Emarat’s Lab», bringing together the ECSSR’s strategic partners with youth and academics in interactive workshops designed to equip them with essential 21st-century skills and methodologies.

Additionally, the «Through Youth Perspectives» platform will feature discussions blending youth perspectives with those of experienced professionals to address youth-related issues, culminating in a set of forward-looking solutions.

The forum's 2nd edition will host 45 Emirati speakers, including experts, academics, youth, and specialists in various critical fields. It is expected to attract over 650 participants from diverse audiences, engaging them in a rich intellectual experience showcasing innovative perspectives on Emirati thought.

As for the target audience of the 2nd edition of the «Mufakiru Al Emarat» Forum, where youth hold a prominent position, it includes various groups such as decision-makers, academics, researchers, media professionals, and social media influencers.

Among the prominent speakers at the forum is His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, who will speak in a session titled «UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031: The Future of the Transportation Sector». Also speaking are His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratization and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, along with His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs. Both will participate in a session titled «Youth: Continuous Education and the Labor Market».

His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, will speak in a session titled «Population Aging: Where Are We Now?». Additionally, His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defense affairs, Interior & Foreign Affairs Committee in the Federal National Council, and His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, will participate in the session titled «Emirati Identity: National and Global Balance».

The «Mufakiru Al Emarat» Project is one of the strategic initiatives of the ECSSR, encompassing a range of other intellectual projects. Among them is the «Encyclopedia of UAE Leaders “Al-Ittihad”)», launched on January 26, 2024. This initiative aims to document the intellectual legacy of the Emirati leadership and present it on a digital platform in innovative, interactive ways, adhering to rigorous scientific standards.

The «Mufakiru Al Emarat» Project aims to achieve several objectives, including activating the contributions of national academic and intellectual expertise to the renaissance journey witnessed by the UAE and enhancing sources of soft power. This is accomplished by supporting Emirati scientific research initiatives and encouraging intellectual endeavors that promote the sustainability of comprehensive development.

The project’s progress has been solidly anchored by the support of its «success partners», including the researchers and specialists contributing to this pioneering intellectual initiative, as well as its partner institutions: Dubai Police, Abu Dhabi Media Network, United Arab Emirates University, Khalifa University, Higher Colleges of Technology, and Zayed University. This embodies the ECSSR's conviction that «work is a collective effort, by everyone and for everyone».