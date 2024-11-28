Encouraging SMEs to implement the franchise model as one of the factors of economic diversification and expansion

Abu Dhabi - UAE: The Emirates Association for Franchise Development (FAD), a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, successfully concluded its participation in the "Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition 2024," held as part of the "Abu Dhabi World Food Week" at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.

The Association’s pavilion at the exhibition showcased four prominent national companies specialising in exceptional food services and products: Halawa, Health Road, Roar Solutions Coffee, and Snakats. This initiative underscores the Association’s dedication to fostering the franchise sector in the UAE, empowering local businesses to demonstrate their capabilities in delivering innovative solutions that drive the growth of the food industry locally and globally. Additionally, the pavilion highlighted successful franchise models as a pathway to sustainable growth and enhanced market competitiveness.

This participation underscored FAD’s commitment to strengthening the UAE's franchise sector by empowering local companies to highlight their capabilities, promoting sustainable growth, and enhancing their market competitiveness through franchising. By presenting successful business models, the FAD pavilion aimed to inspire innovation and position national enterprises as key players in the global food sector.

FAD’s engagement in ADIFE aligned with the UAE’s National Strategy for Food Security 2051 and Abu Dhabi’s Falcon Economy vision. Through this initiative, FAD sought to enable UAE-based companies to expand into regional and global markets, supporting ADCCI’s strategic goals of fostering a thriving business environment, attracting international investments, and driving growth in local industries.

A core priority for FAD was empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by promoting the franchise model as a cornerstone of economic diversification and sustainable development. ADIFE provided an ideal platform for UAE businesses to establish global connections within the food industry, enhance their international presence, and explore new growth opportunities.

FAD’s participation in ADIFE further reflected its dedication to nurturing high-value industries that bolster food security at local and national levels. This initiative complemented ADCCI’s ongoing efforts to support the private sector, with a particular focus on startups and pioneering franchise ventures. By fostering innovation and excellence, FAD contributed to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s status as a global hub for trade and investment in the food sector.

About ADIFE

The Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition was one of the premier global events in the food and beverage industry, attracting over 660 exhibitors from more than 70 countries. The event offered a comprehensive platform for building partnerships, exchanging expertise, discovering cutting-edge innovations, and exploring the latest market trends.